Perennial presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar subtly criticised Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state

Atiku’s reaction follows a viral video in which Okpebholo was heard warning Peter Obi not to enter Edo without his permission

Okpebholo and his supporters insisted that the warning was prompted by security concerns stemming from Obi’s previous visit to Edo

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Amid what has now been widely interpreted to mean a threat, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, July 22, expressed solidarity with Peter Obi.

Recall in a viral video seen by Legit.ng, Governor Monday Okpebholo, speaking at a political rally in Uromi, Esan North East local government area (LGA), declared that Obi’s recent visit to Edo state allegedly triggered unrest and must not be repeated without his approval.

Ahead of the 2027 election, Atiku says any threat against Peter Obi is a threat against all of us. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Clearance: ‘A threat to Obi' - Atiku

Ahead of the 2027 election, Governor Okpebholo, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had said:

“This message is for the man who claims he has no ‘shishi’ (referencing Obi’s statements about living a modest life). There’s a new sheriff in town. He cannot just come into Edo without informing me. His security will not be guaranteed. If anything happens to him here, he will have himself to blame. I’m not joking.”

The governor claimed that after Obi donated N15 million during a previous visit to Benin City, three people were killed.

But in a terse statement he signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Atiku declared that "a threat against Peter Obi or any of us is a threat against all of us."

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election wrote:

"Let it be known that a threat against Peter Obi or any of us is a threat against ALL of us!"

Many commentators say Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state threatened Peter Obi. Photo credit: HE Sen Monday Okpebholo

Source: Facebook

Falana tackles Edo governor

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Femi Falana asked Okpebholo to withdraw the threat against Obi.

Falana noted in a statement on Sunday, July 20, that the Edo governor’s statement violated Section 33 of the constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples (Ratification and Enforcement), which guarantees the fundamental right of every citizen to life.

Read more on Peter Obi:

APC chairman sides with Edo governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarret Tenebe, chairman of the ruling APC in Edo, said Obi cannot come to the state without permission 'because of the hatred people have for him'.

In a video which was recorded shortly after the recent APC primaries in Edo, Tenebe sided with Governor Okpebholo and warned Obi and supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition that their safety is not guaranteed in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng