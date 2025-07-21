The Edo state chapter of the APC has reiterated that Peter Obi must seek security clearance before entering the state

This stance was reinforced on Saturday, July 19, by the state APC chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, who backed Governor Monday Okpebholo’s earlier warning to Obi

Tenebe stated that the warning was prompted by security concerns stemming from Obi’s previous visit to Edo

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Jarret Tenebe, chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, has said Peter Obi cannot come to the state without permission 'because of the hatred people have for him'.

Legit.ng reports that Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, visited Benin, the Edo state capital, on Monday, July 7, 2025, and donated N15 million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of projects in the school.

However, Edo governor, Monday Okpebholo, condemned Obi’s visit, insisting that it coincided with the resurgence of violence in the state.

He warned the former Anambra state governor not to visit Edo again without prior notice or face the consequences.

Okpebholo’s remarks have attracted condemnation from some prominent Nigerians and social media commentators.

Now, in a video which was recorded shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Edo on Saturday, July 19, Tenebe sided with Governor Okpebholo and warned Obi and supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition that their safety is not guaranteed in the state.

Tenebe said, as quoted by Nigerian Tribune:

‘’There has been a lot of criticism all over the press about the statement the governor made when he was receiving the remaining PDP members in Edo Central, where he said that Peter Obi has to take permission before he visits, and I think the governor was right in saying that.

"The governor can say that because of the kind of hatred people have for Peter Obi in the state, including me. And when you have so many of us that have hatred for people like that, most especially when they came to Edo state and people died, it is proper for him to tell the governor before he comes so that people like us can be sent on errand out of Edo before he can come and possibly go.

"I am sure that is the reason why the governor made that statement. In that wise, the governor made that statement and he is correct and we support him in whatever he says. Whatever anybody is saying, they are just saying rubbish''

Tenebe added:

‘’I also want to send a message to people who call themselves ADC in the state that they should be very careful, because we only have PDP remaining in the state and not ADC. If you want to identify with ADC, you have to leave Edo for us. That is the message to them."

The viral video can be watched below:

Falana tackles Edo governor

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Femi Falana asked Okpebholo to withdraw the threat against Obi.

Falana noted in a statement on Sunday, July 20, that the Edo governor’s statement violated Section 33 of the constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples (Ratification and Enforcement), which guarantees the fundamental right of every citizen to life.

ADC coalition: Obi under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 election, the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (Self) accused Obi of threatening the recently-formed coalition under the platform of the ADC.

Self asked the influential opposition leader to stop the alleged threat.

The forum also claimed that it has reliable information that Obi will eventually dump the coalition like he did before the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022.

