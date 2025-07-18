Edo state Governor, Monday Okpebholo, warned Peter Obi to obtain security clearance before visiting Edo

Benin, Edo state - Edo state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has issued a stern warning to former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he must obtain security clearance before entering the state.

Obi had visited Benin, the state capital, on Monday, July 7, where he donated N15 million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences to support ongoing projects.

Okpebholo condemns Obi’s visit amid violence resurgence

Speaking on Friday, July 18, while receiving Marcus Onobun, the last remaining opposition federal lawmaker in Edo, into the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Okpebholo criticised Obi’s visit.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” Okpebholo said.

He added,

“His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state and this will not be tolerated.”

Okpebholo declares APC in firm control of Edo State

At the event, the governor described Onobun’s defection to the APC as the final nail in the coffin for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state.

“We are not lobbying anyone to join APC; they are coming because they see the results of our governance. In 2027, 2.5 million votes from Edo are guaranteed for President Bola Tinubu,” Okpebholo stated.

He continued,

“Last week, we finally buried the PDP in Edo State. When I said I would become governor, I meant it. Today, we are turning Edo into a construction site, and they can see it.”

Governor accuses opposition of corruption and insecurity

Okpebholo further accused opposition figures of deep-rooted corruption and mismanagement, blaming some for derailed national projects and insecurity.

“Some of them stole railway funds. Some were Senate Presidents for years and could not build roads to their villages. Some sold off Nigeria’s assets and ushered in Boko Haram and kidnappers. These same people now want to form new parties. We do not need insecurity merchants,” he declared.

Onobun cites ideological reasons for defection

Marcus Onobun, who represents Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, said his move to APC was both ideological and strategic.

“I led the campaign for an Esan Governor. Now that we have one, I cannot be in the opposition. I have seen what Governor Okpebholo is doing; Edo people have seen it. I am back home to support him so that our people can get more,” Onobun explained.

Onobun was joined by former APC members who had previously defected to the PDP. Observers view their return as a major consolidation of APC’s political strength ahead of future elections in Edo state.

Oshiomhole asks Okpebholo to probe Obaseki

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North and former governor of the state, has called on Governor Monday Okpebholo to investigate his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking on Thursday, July 10, during an event celebrating the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Okpebholo’s election victory, Oshiomhole insisted that Okpebholo now has the opportunity and duty to look into alleged mismanagement involving state funds.

