Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, responded to reactions over a video showing him serving food at a charity event in Imo

Obi said humility and service have always been part of his daily life, stressing that he has no domestic staff and personally tends to guests, even outside public office

He urged leaders and citizens to normalise acts of kindness and service, stating that building a better Nigeria requires helping the poor and treating service as a moral duty, not a campaign tool

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has responded to widespread reactions after a video surfaced showing him serving food at a charity event in Imo State.

Obi explained that his action was not meant to attract attention, noting that he has always lived a modest lifestyle, even when he held public office.

The former Anambra governor made these clarification in a statement posted on his X handle on Sunday, July 13.

“I am genuinely surprised that this simple act has become a topic of discussion. As governor, I always served others whenever we had events,” Obi said.

He added,

“Even now, in private life, I do not have a house help. When guests visit my home, I serve them myself. I live simply, I sweep, I clean, because for me, humility is not a campaign strategy; it is a way of life.”

‘It was about the people, not the cameras’, Obi says

Obi stated that during the event, named the Jubilee of Hope, many attendees, particularly the poor, asked him to personally serve them.

According to him, it was a request he could not ignore, Vanguard reported.

“At the Jubilee of Hope, I stayed longer because many of the poor attendees requested that I serve them personally. I could not ignore them. That was the only reason,” he wrote.

The former Anambra state governor also emphasised that acts of kindness should not be limited to campaign seasons but should be part of daily life.

“There was nothing special about what I did. Service is not special, it is expected,” he said.

Obi urges leaders to lead by example

Obi used the moment to call on public office holders, business leaders, and everyday Nigerians to prioritise compassion and service, The Cable reported.

“We cannot speak of building a New Nigeria while ignoring the hungry, the forgotten, and the poor. Events like this must not remain symbolic, they must become cultural," he said.

Modest lifestyle continues to define Obi

Peter Obi’s personal lifestyle has long attracted attention and praise. In a 2017 interview, he revealed that he owned only one wristwatch, which he had worn for 17 years, and just two pairs of black shoes.

He also famously flew economy class as governor and implemented several cost-cutting measures in his administration to curb wasteful government spending.

As reactions continue online, many Nigerians have hailed Obi’s gesture as a breath of fresh air, describing it as a rare example of humility and service in Nigerian politics.

