Over 100 hospital patients in Sokoto received ₦5,000 each from Obidient Movement members in honour of Peter Obi’s birthday

The outreach, held in all 36 states and FCT, reflects Obi’s values of service, compassion, and people-focused leadership

Organisers say the gesture reinforces hope in Obi’s vision for a fairer Nigeria, ahead of the 2027 elections

Sokoto state — In a heartwarming show of compassion, members of the Obidient Movement in Sokoto state visited over 100 patients at Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital, offering them ₦5,000 each to support their medical needs.

The gesture was part of a nationwide outreach to mark the birthday of former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Inspired by Obi’s values of service, Obidients say

Speaking during the visit, Abubakar Yawale, Chairman of the organising committee in Sokoto, explained that the donation reflects the movement’s desire to honour Peter Obi’s principles, Punch reported.

“This is the kind of politics Peter Obi represents: people-centred, compassionate, and impactful.

“Our principal has always demonstrated that leadership is about service. We are merely replicating his values by reaching out to those in need," Yawale said.

Obi's birthday: A nationwide act of solidarity

Yawale revealed that similar outreach efforts were happening simultaneously in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He recalled Obi’s previous visit to Sokoto, where he commissioned a borehole and other community projects at Usmanu Danfodiyo University.

“Peter Obi has always remained committed to serving Nigerians, regardless of where they come from or their political beliefs,” he noted.

Yawale stressed that the funds were voluntarily contributed by members of the Obidient Movement to celebrate Obi’s birthday in a meaningful way, Leadership reported.

“People in Sokoto and across Nigeria should recognise who truly cares for them. Peter Obi and the Obidient Movement are committed to building a new Nigeria where healthcare, education, and dignity are not luxuries but rights for all," he said.

He also encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful for the future, adding that Peter Obi stands out as a credible and transformative leader ahead of the 2027 elections.

