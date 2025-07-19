VeryDarkMan has reacted to Governor Monday Okpebholo's warning to Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor

The social media critic who apologised on behalf of the people of Edo expressed concerns about what he described as a growing pattern

VeryDarkMan also recalled how Benue State governor Hyacinth Alia had issued warnings to Peter Obi

Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has described Governor Monday Okpebholo’s warning to Peter Obi not to enter Edo State as a threat.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Okpebholo, in a viral video, warned Obi against entering the state without his approval.

VeryDarkMan claims Governor Okpebholo's warning to Peter Obi is a deliberate attack. Credit: verydarkblackman/peterobi/edostategovernment.

Source: Instagram

The governor claimed that the last time Obi, one of the 2027 presidential aspirants, visited and made a donation of N15 million to a nursing school, there was unrest in Benin City, the state capital, leading to the death of some people.

VeryDarkMan reacts as Edo governor warns Obi

The social media critic expressed concerns for Obi about what he described as a growing pattern ahead of the 2027 election.

VeryDarkMan noted that Governor Okpebholo’s warning marked the second time Obi was cautioned by an All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state. The first was from Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia.

VeryDarkMan claims Edo state governor is preaching hate against Peter Obi. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Apologising on behalf of the people of Edo State, VeryDarkMan claimed there was a deliberate attack on Obi from the governors of the states he won in the 2023 general elections.

"On behalf of Edo people, I would like to apologise to Nigerians and Peter Obi for what Edo State governor said in this video. The governor is preaching hate and we are not like that in Edo State. This is a pattern, they are turning their governors in states Obi won in 2023 to start attacking him deliberately," VeryDarkMan said in part.

The video of VeryDarkMan reacting to Governor Monday Okpebholo's warning to Peter Obi is below:

What people are saying about VeryDarkMan's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens, as many shared diverse opinions.

Read them below:

UC_Emeliem commented:

"I agree with Verydarkman on this; Nigerians need to stand against it. If they can openly and publicly issue a life threat to Mr. Peter Obi, imagine what they are doing to other people who have no influence or anyone to speak for them. The thugs we allowed into the corridors of power will destroy our democracy. Speak up, Nigerians."

rwg6cdcpjx wrote:

"If VDM run for election me sef go vote am. The bros sabi."

youmustbegood11 said:

"There is no difference between This Governor and Portable. Infact portable would have done better than him."

BeePresent444 commented:

"VDM did the right thing apology or not, Peter Obi deserves his respect we see everything."

fortunateozuyak said:

"Edo people are not like that, but their leader is like that."

Dinovo01414 wrote:

"He’s right Edo people did not vote for him they voted for asuen in pdp not him we did not know how he won."

VeryDarkMan visits his village shrine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman decided to fortify himself traditionally.

The 31-year-old shared a video of his visit to his village, Agenebode, in Edo State. A clip captured Verydarkman speaking with his father on the phone, who instructed him to visit a particular shrine and river in his village before leaving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng