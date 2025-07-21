Femi Falana has reacted to Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo's warning to Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor

The human rights lawyer sent powerful words to Governor Okpebholo, asking him to tender a public apology

He advised Peter Obi to seek legal actions against the Governor, highlighting key steps to take

Edo state - A prominent Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday, July 20, called on Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to retract his threats against Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, citing concerns for Obi's safety.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Okpebholo recently called out Peter Obi, who was also the former candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, during a political rally held at Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, over his non-compliance with state security measures while visiting the state.

Apologise to Obi, Falana sends word to Edo Gov

According to The Punch, in a statement issued by Falana, the lawyer highlighted that the governor's threat against Peter Obi's life contravenes constitutional and international human rights provisions, specifically Section 33 of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, which protect the right to life.

The statement reads, “In view of Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, Governor Okpebholo should withdraw the threat, apologise publicly to Mr. Peter Obi and assure him of the safety of his life in Edo State.

Falana urges Obi to seek legal action over threat to his life

According to the statement, Falana further urged Peter Obi to seek legal action at the Benin State Judicial Division of the Federal High Court if Governor Okpebholo does not withdraw the threat.

“However, if Governor Okpebholo does not withdraw the illegal threat because of sheer arrogance of raw power, Mr. Peter Obi should proceed to file an application in the Benin Judicial Division of the Federal High Court to secure the enforcement of his fundamental right to life.

“Mr. Obi should act with utmost urgency in view of the prevalence of mob justice and other forms of extrajudicial killings in the country,” he said.

Edo APC supports Governor Okpebholo's warning to Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, on Saturday, backed the statement of Governor Monday Okpebholo, warning Peter Obi not to come into the state without security clearance.

The party's state chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, asserted this on Saturday, following the unveiling of Joseph Ikpea and Omosede Igbinedion as candidates for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency, respectively.

Governor Okpebholo sends strong warning to Peter Obi

Legit.ng also reported that the Edo state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has issued a stern warning to former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he must obtain security clearance before entering the state.

Obi had visited Benin, the state capital, on Monday, July 7, where he donated N15 million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences to support ongoing projects.

Speaking on Friday, July 18, while receiving Marcus Onobun, the last remaining opposition federal lawmaker in Edo, into the APC, Governor Okpebholo criticised Obi’s visit.

