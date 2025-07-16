Peter Obi visited the Buhari family in Daura on Wednesday, a day after the late president’s burial, citing lack of flight options as the reason for his delay

His absence during the main funeral ceremony drew criticism from Nigerians who expected him to join other national figures in Daura

Obi maintained that paying respect, even after burial rites, remains meaningful and described Buhari’s passing as a loss in Nigeria’s political history

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has offered an explanation for his absence at the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

Obi, who visited the bereaved family on Wednesday, described how logistical constraints made it impossible for him to travel to Katsina on the day of the funeral.

“It was difficult for me to get to Daura yesterday. There was no flight,” Obi said during his condolence visit.

"Anyone who comes even tomorrow is still part of the mourning.”

Obi heavily criticised for late visit

The visit comes after a wave of criticism online, as many Nigerians questioned why Obi failed to join other national figures who gathered in Daura on Tuesday to pay last respects to the late president.

Some commentators recalled that Obi had travelled abroad earlier this year to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, fuelling debate over his perceived priorities.

Obi’s explanation sought to address those concerns, suggesting that the challenges of domestic travel contributed to his late arrival rather than any political calculation.

During his visit, Obi extended his condolences to the Buhari family and described the former president as someone whose legacy, despite disagreements over policy and style, had left a mark on Nigeria’s modern history.

Omokri slams Obi for Daura's no-show

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has also criticised Peter Obi for not deeming it fit to honour former President Buhari's final hours in Daura.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

"Peter Obi released a statement two days ago expressing shock and sadness at the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari. In fact, Mr. Obi was so shocked at General Buhari's passing that he gave an Interview to Daily Trust the next day (yesterday) on why the ADC should zone its Presidential ticket to the South in 2027.

"I have never seen that type of shock that allows you to fight for power less than 24 hours after entering it, even when the nation is officially in mourning. Obi is the true definition of Agbotikuyo. May I never be that desperate for power. Once a Gbajue, always a Gbajue! "

Cleric curses politicians in Peter Obi’s presence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral video capturing a powerful supplication by renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Alkali Salihu Zaria, had stirred mixed reactions after he delivered a fiery prayer in the presence of former presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

During an event in Kaduna on Monday, Sheikh Zaria made a bold spiritual declaration concerning Nigeria’s leadership.

