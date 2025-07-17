The South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum said Peter Obi and his 'Obidient' movement have now resorted to threatening and blackmailing the leadership of the coalition

Nigeria's two main opposition leaders, Obi and Atiku Abubakar, joined a new political party to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his ruling APC in the 2027 election

Atiku and Obi have chosen the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their new political home after breaking away from their respective parties - the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP)

Asaba, Delta state - Ahead of the 2027 election, the South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (Self) has accused Peter Obi of threatening the recently-formed coalition under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement on Thursday, July 17, signed by its national coordinator, Benjamin Kolowei, and sent to Legit.ng, Self asked the influential opposition leader to stop the alleged threat.

South-South emerging leaders warn Peter Obi, accuse him of threatening the anti-President Bola Tinubu coalition ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

'Obi to dump ADC coalition' - Self

The forum also claimed that it has reliable information that Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, will eventually dump the coalition like he did before the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022.

Kolowei accused Obi of blackmailing the coalition to zone the presidential ticket to the South, saying if the LP chieftain would continue the alleged intimidation, the northern region too should start agitation to have it so as to complete the 18 years the Southern Nigeria has held sway in the presidency.

Kolowei held that the former Anambra state governor is afraid of an open and transparent primary election.

Self said:

"We note that Mr. Peter Obi and his obedient movement, in the recent time, have resulted to threatening and blackmailing the leadership of Coalition, we make bold to tell the former Anambra Governor that such strategy will not work, in fact, it has failed woefully.

"Record has shown that Mr. Obi has a history of running away from primary election, which is the major aspect of democratic culture. If Mr. Obi claim to be a democrat, why is he always avoiding primary election? Why is he looking for a free presidential ticket? He did that as a governor and as recent as 2023, Mr. Obi abandoned PDP when it was time for primary election.

"As a forum of professionals and emerging leaders, we will not fold our hands and tolerate Peter Obi to frustrate the ongoing arrangements to rescue our Nation and have a credible alternative to the APC."

South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (Self) asks Peter Obi not to look for a free ADC presidential ticket. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

It added:

"We hereby call on Mr. Peter Obi to stop his pretentious lifestyle as if he is a saint or the only Messiah Nigeria is waiting for. If Mr. Obi want to participate in a democratic contest he should respect the rules of the game. Though, he has never fought or contributed to development of democratic process in Nigeria, so he does not know what it takes.

"Obi and his Obidients should learn early that democracy is about contest, not about free lunch or free ticket. It is not about blackmail.

"If Obi is looking for where he will be given free presidential ticket, the door is open. Although we have gathered reliably that Mr. Obi has secured another platform where he will soon unveil to contest in 2027, it is high time the leaders of ADC Coalition not sleep with their two eyes closed. We are making it public that Peter Obi is not ready to cooperate and work with Coalition leaders."

Group advises ADC coalition leader, Mark

Furthermore, the group called on the David Mark-led ADC leadership not to bow to any pressure to zone the ticket of the party to any region, adding that Nigerians should be allowed to decide what they want.

The statement said:

"We are appealing that the ADC national leadership should ensure a credible and transparent primary election that will produce an acceptable candidate. Whoever wins the primary should be supported by all. If it is Peter Obi, if he still remains in the coalition, he should not be denied the massive support."

Obi explains video of him serving food

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said he served guests at the Jubilee of Hope in the Catholic Church, because at the "private event", it is common for the rich to serve the poor.

Obi's statement was in response to a viral video showing him serving food at the event in Imo state.

The video, which went viral on social media platforms, captured Obi carrying trays, sharing plates of food, and engaging warmly with guests at the gathering.

Source: Legit.ng