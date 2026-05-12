WAEC has recorded a higher female participation in the 2026 WASSCE, with girls exceeding boys in enrolment figures

Over 1.9 million candidates have registered for the 2026 examination across more than 24,000 schools nationwide

WAEC also reported increased adoption of CBT-style reforms alongside tighter exam security measures, including question serialisation

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released new enrolment figures for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), showing that more girls than boys are now taking the exam.

WAEC confirms more girls than boys registered for the 2026 senior school exams. Photo: waecnigeria

Source: UGC

Speaking at WAEC’s national office in Lagos on Monday, May 11, the Head of the Nigeria office, Amos Dangut, said a total of 1,959,636 candidates from 24,207 schools registered for the exam.

Out of this number, according to him, 1,001,072 candidates are female, while 958,564 are male. In percentage terms, girls make up 51.08%, while boys account for 48.92%.

Dangut, who said this marks a shift from last year, noted that female participation has increased while male participation has dropped compared to the 2025 cycle.

“This reflects an increase in female participation and a decline in male participation compared to last year,” he was quoted as saying by The Cable.

The 2026 examination, which began on April 21 with practical papers, will run until June 19. WAEC also says 37 subjects will be written, covering 97 papers in total.

According to him, to manage the exams, about 29,000 senior secondary school teachers have been selected by education authorities across the country to supervise the process.

WAEC also assured candidates that results will be released within 45 days after the final paper, while certificates will be ready within 90 days. Digital certificates will also be available through its online platform.

The council added that more schools are now adopting computer-based testing after its introduction in 2025.

WAEC 2026 enrolment data shows girls now lead boys in exam registration across Nigeria. Photo: Waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

WAEC updates question pattern for WASSCE

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the West African Examinations Council introduced upgraded question serialisation for the 2026 WASSCE, as over 1.9 million candidates sit for the computer-based examination across participating centres.

WAEC said the new system ensures candidates receive differently arranged questions to curb cheating.

The council, which also confirmed stronger collaboration with security agencies and education stakeholders, added that results will be released within 45 days after the final paper, with digital certificates available within 90 days.

NECO introduces computer-based exams 2026

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced that NECO will begin conducting its examinations using computer-based testing in 2026 as part of reforms to curb malpractice and improve the credibility of national assessments.

The Minister of Education said the initiative aims to strengthen examination integrity, align Nigeria with global standards, and promote critical thinking and digital literacy among students across the education system.

NECO’s registrar also confirmed ongoing system upgrades, expansion into multiple countries, and infrastructure improvements, including new offices and digital tools to enhance exam delivery and reduce malpractice nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng