London, United Kingdom (UK) - Ahmad Gogel, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, July 20, said rumours that Abdullahi Ganduje is receiving treatment in London "are completely baseless".

Legit.ng reports that some blogs had reported that Ganduje, the immediate past national chairman of the ruling APC, was rushed to the emergency department of specialist doctors in London.

They cited a tweet which claimed that Ganduje is in a critical health condition and sought prayers for his well-being.

This comes amid the mourning of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in London, while receiving medical treatment.

Reacting to the rumours via his known X (formerly Twitter) handle, Gogel fumed at the rumours about Ganduje's alleged ill-health, saying the 75-year-old "is in London for official engagements, not due to any health issues."

Ganduje's son says dad is in good health

In another social media post a few hours later, Gogel stated that he had a conversation with Muhammad, the youngest son of Baba, receiving assurance that the Kano politician is in good health.

Gogel wrote:

"We thank God for his continued well-being and pray for his lasting health and strength."

Legit.ng recalls that Ganduje quit the APC with immediate effect.

In his resignation letter, the former Kano state governor cited health concerns as the reason for stepping down, saying he needs to focus on his well-being.

Although Ganduje officially pointed to health reasons, multiple party insiders have linked his departure to sustained political pressure and internal discontent.

Tinubu gives Ganduje appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu gave a fresh appointment to Ganduje following his resignation as the chair of the ruling party.

The president appointed Ganduje as the chairman of the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), barely two weeks after resigning as the APC national chairman.

