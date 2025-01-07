APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has asserted that Kano state is done with the Kwankwasiyya movement and they are ready to vote them out come 2027

Ganduje asserted that NNPP captured the state during the 2023 election due to the internal crisis within the APC, and not based on Kwankwaso’s political strength

He further asserted that Kwankwaso has failed his supporters, leading to growing dissatisfaction within the NNPP which will work to the APC's advantage come 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence in the party’s ability to reclaim Kano state from the leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), led by Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje laughs at Kwankwaso as NNPP followers dump him in Kano, ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwanwakso, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Ganduje asserted that this will be achieved because the influence of its leader, Kwankwaso, is waning.

He spoke during the 8th and 9th APC Kano State House of Assembly Forum dinner on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Ganduje vows APC will reclaim Kano in 2027

Ganduje, represented by Kano state APC chairman Abdullahi Abbas, disclosed that many of Kwankwaso’s supporters have abandoned him due to dissatisfaction with his leadership.

He believed that the current administration in Kano led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was faltering and this would set the stage for a potential electoral victory for the APC in 2027.

Recall that in the 2023 general elections, the NNPP changed the political dynamics of Kano, defeated the APC and gained significant control of the state.

Amid permutations for the 2027 election, Ganduje, however, affirmed that the NNPP would not be able to repeat the 2023 electoral victory, which saw it capture Kano state.

Ganduje taunts Kwankwaso

As reported by The Punch, Ganduje further alleged that those who once backed Kwankwaso now regret their decision.

Buttressing his point, Ganduje stressed the importance of unity among APC members, describing it as the key to reclaiming power.

“I always get surprised when Rabiu Kwankwaso claims he is the one who has the people. Those who helped him are already disappointed and regretting it. I assure you that we are done with Kwankwasiyya,” he added.

“Unity is the only way out for us; it’s the only option we have to get what we want. God has already intervened in our situation. The current government is distorting the state, and we are just waiting for the right time. The next election will be like shifting a hen from its eggs,” he said.

