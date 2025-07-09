President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Abdullahi Ganduje as the chairman of the FAAN governing board

Ganduje's appointment was disclosed at the official inauguration of the newly appointed board members of FAAN in Abuja on Wednesday, July 9

Recall that Ganduje resigned as the APC's national chairman, barely two weeks ago, a development many viewed may lead to implosion in the ruling party

President Bola Tinubu has given a fresh appointment to Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following his resignation as the chair of the ruling party.

The president reportedly appointed Ganduje as the chairman of the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), barely two weeks after resigning as the APC national chairman.

When did Tinubu give appointment to Ganduje

According to Vanguard, the appointment was announced at the formal inauguration of the newly appointed board members of FAAN in Abuja on Wednesday, July 9. The former Kano State governor resigned on Friday, June 27, 2025, with immediate effect.

Ganduje was appointed as APC chairman in August 2023 following the resignation of former national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, from the North-Central zone.

Controversies have earlier trailed the resignation of Ganduje as the ruling party's national chairman, leading to the rumour that his leaving was to pave the way for the coming of his predecessor in Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to join the APC.

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu

Kwankwaso, who is the current leader and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has reportedly held several meetings with President Tinubu, and his joining the APC has long been anticipated.

The former Kano governor made a strong statement in the 2023 presidential election when he gathered almost one million votes, winning 38 of the 44 local governments in the state. This made his joining the APC strategic for President Tinubu's second-term ambition.

Many political pundits have projected Ganduje's exit from the APC following his resignation as the party's national chairman. Citing the fact that Ganduje and Kwankwaso and sworn political enemies who would not stay together in the same party.

Coalition threatens APC's chances in 2027

The APC was also projected to implode, and its chances in the 2027 election have also been threatened by the emerging third force, the coalition movement, led by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

This was owing to the fact that the Atiku-led coalition was said to be in talks with many chieftains of the APC, including some governors, who were said to be angry with President Tinubu and some of his economic policies.

APC's Ganduje sends message to Atiku, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC north-west zone emerged from its latest stakeholders’ meeting in Kaduna state on Saturday, May 17, endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC heavyweights who attended the meeting included Ganduje, governors from the geopolitical zone, ministers, and federal lawmakers.

In his speech, Ganduje noted that President Tinubu is committed to developing the north-west, the entire northern region, as well as the nation, Nigeria.

