Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhaji Alhassan Yaryasa, said Abdullahi Ganduje’s resignation as the party’s National Chairman will help him avoid imminent disgrace.

Legit.ng recalls that Ganduje resigned as APC national chairman on Friday, June 27, 2025, citing health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being.

Alhassan Yaryasa says it’s better for Ganduje to resign from his position than for him to be forced out. Photo credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Twitter

The former Coordinator of the Tinubu Camping Organisation for Kano South described Ganduje’s resignation as a wise and timely decision.

He claimed there were strong indications that Ganduje would have been forced out had he not resigned from his position.

“We knew there was a plan to bring Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso into the APC and possibly be running mate of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Whatever the case may be, the decision taken by Ganduje to resign is the best option for him before they disgrace him out of office.”

As reported by The Punch, the APC chairman stated this in a telephone interview in Kano on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The APC chieftain said Ganduje deserves to be respected and commended for strengthening the ruling party at both the state and national levels.

According to Yaryasa, there were secret plans to disgrace Ganduje if the former Kano state governor refused to agree with what the Presidency wanted.

“Don’t forget Ganduje was able to bring key politicians from other parties into the APC, such as senators and Reps members who recently defected from other parties and joined the APC.

“So, it’s better for him to leave the position honourably before they force him to resign and disgrace him.”

3 political forces allegedly forced Ganduje to resign

Recall that though officially citing health reasons, sources allege Ganduje was forced out due to internal party pressures.

Reports indicate that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's plan to bring Kwankwaso back to the APC hinged on Ganduje’s exit.

Persistent demands from North Central stakeholders for the chairmanship to return to their zone also contributed to Ganduje’s removal, as power tussles intensified within the APC.

Tinubu announces new APC chairman after Ganduje's resignation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu directed the deputy national chairman (North) of the ruling APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of acting national chairman.

In a statement late on Friday, June 27, issued by Barrister Felix Morka, the APC official spokesperson, the party praised Ganduje for 'dedicating' himself to strengthening unity among members.

Ganduje submitted his resignation letter on Friday, June 27, to the national working committee (NWC) through the party’s national secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, citing health concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng