A socialite has been sentenced to prison for substance smuggling after details of her offence surfaced online

The woman marked her 60th birthday last year in a grand ceremony, and a video later surfaced amid her sentencing

Fans reacted after seeing the number of years she was given behind bars, as they advised others to be cautious

Socialite and businesswoman, Funmilayo Arike Ogbuaya, better known as Ariyet, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison over substance smuggling.

The woman, who owns D Square Event Centre, Zu-Ket Homes, and D Square, was sentenced by Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos. She was accused of exporting a substance weighing 1.595kg to Saudi Arabia.

Reactions as 61-year-old socialite Ariket bags 15-year sentence for substance smuggling. Photo credit@elitistmedia

Source: Instagram

According to Justice Dipeolu, Ariyet is to serve 15 years on each of three counts, including conspiracy, possession, and unlawful exportation of the substance. Her sentence is to run concurrently, starting from 2017, when she was first arrested.

About Ariyet’s offence in substance smuggling

Ariyet’s co-defendant, Odeyemi Omolara, was arrested in 2017 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and reportedly confessed that Ariyet supplied the substance to her.

Omolara was also sentenced to 25 years in prison then, and a security guard at Ariyet’s residence testified against her, stating that Omolara slept at the socialite’s house the night before her arrest at the airport.

61-year-old socialite Ariket bags a 15-year sentence for substance smuggling as fans drag her. Photo credit@elitiestmedia

Source: Instagram

The guard also claimed Ariyet drove Omolara to the airport.

Although Socialite Ariyet denied the allegations and claimed she only assisted Omolara with money before her trip, she admitted to taking her to the airport before the arrest.

Omolara, however, maintained that Ariyet was trying to set her up.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Ariyet's jail term

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below about the socialite as they also dish advise to people about those who feel they are not doing well in life. Here are comments below:

@amakadebsam commented:

"Team "God when?" hope you're all learning from the ongoing arrest of your role models and mentors?"

@queen_chingy shared:

"She is in her 50’s meaning at 70-80 years she go still dey serve, mummy the person that introduced to this business no like you atall dem use you."

@om_minaj shared:

"You people don’t seem to read before commenting.. She’s serving only 6 years …. She’s serving all her 3 counts of 15 years at once and the sentence starts from 2017 when she was arrested so she has already served 9 years out of the 15 and will serve only six years and be out by 2032 if that helps."

@dradxyz shared:

“Money Dey Lagos”! Na im be this! You see houses going for 300m and co, and you start wondering who the buyers are and how they are making the money. Na e be this."

Angela Okorie recounts prison experience

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Angela Okorie shared her experience at Suleja Correctional Centre, describing it as life-changing.

The actress shared how she returned to the facility with medical supplies and welfare materials for children born inside the prison after witnessing their harsh living conditions.

Okorie encouraged others to embrace giving as a lifestyle, explaining that her time at the centre taught her invaluable lessons.

Source: Legit.ng