A Nigerian lady went viral on social media after sharing messages she saw on her mother's phone

According to the lady, she saw over 300 unread messages on her mother's TikTok account and decided to open them

However, when she opened the messages, she was quite provoked and exposed the names of the senders online

A Nigerian lady gained attention online after she looked through her mother’s phone and posted the messages she found there.

She had noticed a large number of unread messages on the TikTok application and chose to view them.

Nigerian lady reveals messages admirers sent to her mum on TikTok. Photo credit: @yetunde0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays messages found on mother's phone

Identified as @yetunde0 on TikTok, the lady explained that her mother’s profile showed more than 300 messages that had not been opened.

Out of curiosity, she decided to go through the inbox to see what the messages contained.

After reading them, she felt annoyed by what she saw and went on to make the senders’ names public on the internet.

The messages had come from various men who had sent messages to her mother expressing romantic interest.

Several of them declared love and asked to begin a serious relationship with her.

One person stated that he did not have money but still wanted a relationship with her that could lead to marriage.

Another asked if she was searching for a husband. Someone else mentioned that he lived in Osun and requested her location while saying he cared for her.

Daughter angry after reading mum's inbox messages. Photo credit: @yetunde0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Others proposed marriage and thanked her in advance. There were also requests for her contact details, with one individual describing himself as a single father who wished to marry.

Additional messages included greetings, compliments on her appearance, and appeals for her phone or WhatsApp number.

After viewing the messages, the daughter admitted feeling provoked by them and reacted by sharing them online.

She also commented on one particular message that was very long, describing it as a detailed account of the sender’s life.

She expressed disbelief at the situation and lamented that the men wanted to marry her mother despite claiming to lack funds.

In her words:

"POV: You decide to check what your mum's 300 plus messages on TikTok is all about. I'm speechless abeg. Na that last part off me pass, baba wrote an epistle of his life ni oo. Come and see ooo. They won marry your mama but them no get money."

Reactions as lady exposes mum's messages

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@ADUKE THE CREATOR said:

"Your mum and my mum are namesakes and girl I be going through her dms and its a mess too. Alhaja bolanles are up."

@Ade's Honeyed whisk said:

"Omo na Facebook men worse. I opened a Facebook page for my business in a week I had over 1k friends n guess what na all of them dey find wife."

@Bakers in Onitsha wrote:

"You see mehnnnnn? They will shame you with “you will die old and lonely” but they will pass back and me chasing older women."

@Aa'isha said:

"Me watching with style whether I go see my papa message for there, I first panic as I see one Tijani but no be my papa sha."

@Francisca Cudjoe commented:

"I thought they said we will be miserable and beg them to marry us when we grow? So what’s all this?"

@ADEIFETHEADESHUB CEO reacted:

"See as people best father in the world dey sheleya. I’m sure mom isn’t even aware of all these requests ooo."

@Tribal Treads & Co added:

"Hello! Saw in the background of your video you guys sell Ankara. I'm interested in getting some. I have some particular fabrics I'm looking for and want to find out if you have it."

See the post below:

Lady displays messages her mother sent to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted the hurtful messages her mother sent to her on WhatsApp following what appeared to be a misunderstanding between them.

In the WhatsApp messages, her mum laid curses on her, declaring that no one could reverse them unless she did so herself.

Source: Legit.ng