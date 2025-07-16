Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, celebrated his win at the Federal High Court in Lagos by enjoying the local meal "amala" with construction workers

The video of the governor and the workers has emerged online and generated mixed reactions on the social media platform X

Legit.ng reported Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke discharged Fayose of all charges bordering on money laundering and theft involving N6.9 billion

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, was spotted eating a local meal, Amala, by the roadside after he was discharged and acquitted of all money laundering charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, July 16.

Former Ekiti state governor was spotted eating amala with with construction workers after his court victory. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose

Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday morning, July 15, discharged and acquitted former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, of all charges in his long-standing money laundering case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the suit, the court upheld the no-case submission of the former governor, stating that the anti-graft agency could not establish a prima facie case against Fayose to warrant further hearing of the suit.

Fayose had been standing trial on allegations bordering on money laundering and fraud during his tenure as governor.

However, after years of legal proceedings, the court found that the evidence presented by the EFCC was insufficient to sustain the charges.

Nigerians react as Fayose enjoys Amala

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion regarding Fayose's victory celebration. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@chrisco_empire tweeted:

"I seriously suspect this moves 🙄🙄🤔 is there any election coming up in ekiti state????"

@kinnsokoye tweeted:

"Jesus Christ said this are my families? Abeg which verse is that."

@felixherbt tweeted:

"Commit the crime if the money is bigger than the punishments, that's the benchmark of Nigerian politicians."

@connectwithtola tweeted:

"I hope you’re enjoying your amala. Amala remains the G.O.A.T."

@famesh2002 tweeted:

"E no mean say e no steal money sha."

@dblinks7 tweeted:

"Alaye in a sane country you will be sharing that amala with your fellow inmate by now."

PDP moves to expel Fayose

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ekiti chapter of the PDP recommended that Fayose be expelled for allegedly acting against the party’s interests in the state.

The state PDP caretaker chairman, Dare Adeleke, explained that the recommendation for Fayose’s expulsion was part of the submissions made to the Tom Ikimi-led disciplinary panel and the Olagunsoye Oyinlola reconciliation committee.

