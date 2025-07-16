Fayose Spotted Eating Amala by the Roadside After Defeating EFCC in Court, Video Trends
- Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, celebrated his win at the Federal High Court in Lagos by enjoying the local meal "amala" with construction workers
- The video of the governor and the workers has emerged online and generated mixed reactions on the social media platform X
- Legit.ng reported Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke discharged Fayose of all charges bordering on money laundering and theft involving N6.9 billion
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, was spotted eating a local meal, Amala, by the roadside after he was discharged and acquitted of all money laundering charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, July 16.
Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday morning, July 15, discharged and acquitted former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, of all charges in his long-standing money laundering case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In the suit, the court upheld the no-case submission of the former governor, stating that the anti-graft agency could not establish a prima facie case against Fayose to warrant further hearing of the suit.
Fayose had been standing trial on allegations bordering on money laundering and fraud during his tenure as governor.
However, after years of legal proceedings, the court found that the evidence presented by the EFCC was insufficient to sustain the charges.
Nigerians react as Fayose enjoys Amala
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their opinion regarding Fayose's victory celebration. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;
@chrisco_empire tweeted:
"I seriously suspect this moves 🙄🙄🤔 is there any election coming up in ekiti state????"
@kinnsokoye tweeted:
"Jesus Christ said this are my families? Abeg which verse is that."
@felixherbt tweeted:
"Commit the crime if the money is bigger than the punishments, that's the benchmark of Nigerian politicians."
@connectwithtola tweeted:
"I hope you’re enjoying your amala. Amala remains the G.O.A.T."
@famesh2002 tweeted:
"E no mean say e no steal money sha."
@dblinks7 tweeted:
"Alaye in a sane country you will be sharing that amala with your fellow inmate by now."
Watch the video of Fayose eating Amala below;
Read more about Fayose here:
- 2027 election: “Remain even if others leave,” Fayose tells Nigerian governor amid alleged defection to APC
- 2026: Drama as Fayose speaks on APC membership, vows to support Oyebanji’s re-election
- Drama as Wike celebrates Fayose after taunting Atiku with PDP’s 2027 ticket: “He never pretends”
PDP moves to expel Fayose
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ekiti chapter of the PDP recommended that Fayose be expelled for allegedly acting against the party’s interests in the state.
The state PDP caretaker chairman, Dare Adeleke, explained that the recommendation for Fayose’s expulsion was part of the submissions made to the Tom Ikimi-led disciplinary panel and the Olagunsoye Oyinlola reconciliation committee.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.