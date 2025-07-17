“Why I Worked Against Atiku in 2023,” Ortom Speaks, Video Trends
- Former governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, dropped a bombshell on Thursday, July 17, by discussing his decision against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the 2023 elections
- In a trending interview, Ortom shared why he did not support Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's flagbearer in the 2023 election
- Ortom also shed light on how the G-5 group backed FCT minister Nyesom Wike to emerge as the PDP's Vice Presidential candidate, insisting his decision was based on principle
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The immediate past governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that his decision to work against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections stemmed from the party’s failure to uphold principles of equity, fairness, and justice.
Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, July 17, Ortom said he could not support the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, due to what he described as internal betrayal and disregard for consensus.
He recalled being part of a 20-man committee tasked with recommending a suitable running mate for Atiku.
According to Ortom, 16 members of the committee, including himself, voted in favour of the then Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, but the recommendation was ignored.
“I went against the PDP in the last election simply because I believed the party would stand for equity, fairness, and justice — principles they unfortunately did not uphold,” Ortom said.
“Somehow, the candidate and those in leadership positions within the party decided to work against him,” Ortom stated.
Speaking further, Ortom, a prominent member of the G5 governors , a group of five PDP governors who opposed Atiku’s candidacy, said their agitation was largely driven by the need for a power shift to southern Nigeria.
“While the G5 agenda was also about interests, our original goal was to have a southern candidate, and I’m glad that a southern candidate ultimately emerged as President,” the former governor said.
Ortom’s comments come amid Atiku's resignation from the PDP.
Watch Ortom's interview below;
Ortom speaks on preferred 2027 candidate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Samuel Ortom has reaffirmed his position that the south should retain the presidency in the 2027 election, sending a warning to PDP, ADC others.
Ortom, in an interview on Thursday, July 10, maintained that even his party, PDP, must produce its presidential candidate from the southern region.
The former governor argued that the South should be allowed to complete its eight years before power would be shifted to the North.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.