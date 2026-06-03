Peter Obi has urged aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to accept the outcomes of the party’s primaries and unite for the greater good

He emphasised that internal competition is part of democracy but warned against allowing grievances to weaken the party’s mission

The NEC meeting in Abuja ended with renewed calls for unity, discipline and collective responsibility as the NDC prepares for future elections

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called on aspirants who contested in the party’s recently concluded primary elections to accept the results and work together to strengthen the organisation ahead of future polls.

Speaking at the second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Obi emphasised that internal competition is part of democracy but warned against allowing grievances to weaken the party’s broader mission.

Peter Obi urges unity as NDC strengthens grassroots mobilisation across Nigeria. Photo credit: NDC/x

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“I want to sincerely appeal to all our aspirants, those who participated in our primaries, to accept the outcomes in good faith,” he said.

NDC’s rapid growth and challenges

The NDC, one of Nigeria’s emerging opposition platforms, has moved swiftly from registration to congresses, conventions and primaries in just 90 days. Obi described this pace as unprecedented, urging members to show patience and sacrifice for the greater good.

“We have done congresses, we have done conventions, and we have done primaries all within about 90 days. Even established parties struggle with this,” he noted.

Obi also apologised for the delayed start of the NEC meeting and thanked members who travelled from across Nigeria to attend.

Building a credible alternative

Obi stressed that the party must look beyond internal contests and focus on building a credible alternative capable of addressing Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

“This party will be different. When given the opportunity, we will demonstrate leadership that is inclusive, compassionate, and accountable,” he said.

He announced plans for a nationwide engagement tour to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and expand political education.

“We will soon begin visits to all states of the federation. We must engage directly with Nigerians, understand their realities, and build our policies around their needs,” Obi explained.

Party leaders echo unity

NDC National Chairman Moses Cleopas described the party’s progress as remarkable, likening its journey to “Noah’s Ark” that has survived turbulent waters.

“This party is like Noah’s Ark. It has been preserved through turbulent waters, and it will not fail Nigeria,” he said.

Former Bayelsa State Governor and NDC National Leader Seriake Dickson added that the party had defied expectations by surviving and expanding nationally. “From day one, we were not expected to survive. But we have conducted congresses, primaries, and conventions, and we are still standing strong,” he remarked.

Embracing electoral innovation

The NEC adopted a resolution to introduce electronic voting in future congresses and primaries to improve transparency and reduce disputes. Party leaders explained that while manual voting remains necessary for now, efforts are underway to transition to a fully digital framework.

“We are committed to introducing electronic voting for all our internal elections. Nigeria must not lag behind in electoral innovation, and this party will lead the way,” the leadership stated.

The meeting concluded with renewed calls for discipline and collective responsibility. Obi reminded members that sacrifice and unity are essential for success.

“No political movement succeeds without sacrifice. If we remain united, focused, and disciplined, we will build something truly different for Nigeria,” he said.

Moses Cleopas hails NDC’s growth, likening its journey to Noah’s Ark. Photo credit: NDC/x

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NDC makes last move to declare Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi was announced as the NDC flagbearer in the 2027 general elections at the special convention of the party in Abuja on Saturday, May 30. Channels TV reported that Obi, who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, also announced the former governor of Kano state and ex-Minister of Defence, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as his running mate immediately after he was adopted as the NDC flagbearer.

Source: Legit.ng