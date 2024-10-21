A top PDP chieftain has criticized former Benue Governor Samuel Ortom, praising the current administration under Governor Hyacinth Alia

The chieftain highlighted Governor Alia's proactive approach to security, which has led to a noticeable decrease in herders' attacks

Orden said Governor Alia's focus on education and consistent salary payments has been praised for boosting morale among teachers and civil servants

Benue state’s former governor, Samuel Ortom, is facing criticism from within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A top party chieftain, Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen, a former House of Representatives aspirant and the national secretary of the PDP national youth movement, praised the current administration for reducing herders' attacks and making significant strides in governance.

PDP chieftain highlights differences in Gov Alia's government and ex-Gov Ortom's government

The chieftain made this comparison while speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 20.

Gov Hyacinth hailed for leadership pattern

Orduen praised Governor Hyacinth Alia and highlighted improvements in security, education, and the prompt payment of salaries.

The PDP chieftain emphasized that under Governor Hyacinth Alia's leadership, Benue State has seen a noticeable decrease in herder attacks.

Though some isolated incidents remain, the administration's approach to security is being recognized for its proactive and effective measures.

"Since Governor Hyacinth Alia took office, there has been a clear reduction in herders' attacks across Benue. While there are still a few incidents to address, his commitment to securing the state is undeniable," the chieftain remarked.

Focus on education and salaries

The political activist also noted that Governor Alia’s administration prioritized the education sector, ensuring schools receive adequate attention to provide quality learning environments.

According to Orden, in stark contrast to Ortom's tenure, the new governor has made regular salary payments a priority, which has significantly boosted morale among teachers and civil servants.

His words:

"Governor Alia's consistent salary payments have created stability in the workforce.

"Civil servants and teachers, who previously dealt with salary arrears under the former administration, are now seeing a leader who cares about their well-being."

The PDP chieftain also commended Governor Alia’s vision for modernizing and rebuilding the state, noting that his efforts are laying a foundation for long-term progress.

"His leadership is already making a positive impact. Governor Alia is committed to rebuilding Benue, and his administration is setting the stage for lasting progress," the chieftain concluded.

