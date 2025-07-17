Paul Ibe, the media aide to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the leak of the former Vice President's resignation from the PDP

Ibe named the parties allegedly involved in masterminding the leak, saying the intention was wicked

The news of former Vice President Atiku's resignation from the PDP went viral on Wednesday, July 16

Paul Ibe, the media aide to the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the alleged leak in the communication of the former vice president's resignation from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a work of "gross elements".

Legit.ng gathered that the news about Atiku’s resignation from PDP went viral on Wednesday, July 16, after his condolence visit to the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ibe made this assertion when he featured on 'News Night', an Arise Television programme. He said Atiku’s resignation letter was deliberately leaked by individuals opposed to Atiku within the PDP and their collaborators in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibe knocked the minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo, saying that he abandoned his primary assignment in the aviation sector to work hand in hand with members of the People's Democratic Party to leak the former Vice President's communications.

“People who never wished his excellency Atiku Abubakar well leaked a communication of his.

“It’s unfortunate that the minister of aviation, who should be concerned with aviation matters and plenty of them — runways and better infrastructure — would jump into the fray.

“It is like knowing what caused an accident even before the investigation.

“Rogue elements in the PDP, working in cahoots with the APC members, leaked that communication, which is why we are having this conversation.” Ibe explained.

Atiku officially dumps PDP

Legit.ng previously reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has announced his resignation from the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that his decision was influenced by irreconcilable differences and a divergence from the founding principles of the party.

The former president announced his defection in a letter dated Monday, July 14, 2025, and addressed to the chairman of Jada 1 Ward in Jada local government area of Adamawa state. In the letter, Atiku said his resignation from the PDP was with immediate effect.

Keyamo slams Atiku over defection

Legit.ng also reported that Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, on Wednesday, July 16, criticised Atiku Abubakar over his resignation from the PDP.

This media platform had reported how Atiku, a former Nigerian vice-president, resigned his membership of the PDP ahead of the 2027 election.

In a letter dated Monday, July 14, 2025, and addressed to the chairman of the PDP, Jada 1 Ward, Jada LGA of Adamawa state, Atiku stated that his resignation is due to irreconcilable differences that have emerged within the former ruling party.

