Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, criticised Atiku Abubakar’s defection from the PDP, calling it “good riddance to bad rubbish"

He described Atiku as a destabilising force whose repeated exits reflect selfish ambition, not a commitment to national development or party loyalty

Olayinka urged the PDP to rebuild without Atiku, claiming the party would be stronger without politicians who treat it as a personal political tool

Lere Olayinka, a media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has launched a scathing attack on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olayinka criticised Atiku’s departure, calling it a pattern that has weakened the opposition party for years.

Reacting to the news, the aide said Atiku’s exit was no loss to the PDP.

“To me, it’s good riddance to bad rubbish. It should have been reported that Atiku left the PDP again, because this is not the first time. He’s been leaving since 2007," he declared.

The aide went further, describing Atiku as a destabilising force in the party.

“He has been the weapon fashioned against the PDP for years. When one bad apple is not removed from a basket of 100, it ends up spoiling the rest. That’s what Atiku has done to PDP," he said.

According to him, Atiku’s repeated exits reflect a self-serving political ambition rather than a commitment to national development or party stability.

“He left in 2007 to form Action Congress, then returned in 2010. He left again in 2014, joined APC, couldn’t get the ticket, insulted PDP, then returned in 2017.

“Now he’s leaving again. What exactly does he stand for other than his ambition?” he recounted.

Criticism extends to other PDP ‘bigwigs’

The aide also dismissed the significance of other recent defections from the party, including that of media personality and politician Dele Momodu.

“Somebody who joined PDP in 2022 and couldn’t win his polling unit is being called a ‘bigwig’? That’s laughable.

“He’s more famous for publishing photo albums than for any political relevance," he said.

Atiku’s political history questioned

He further criticised Atiku’s legacy, referencing his role in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) primaries in 1993.

“People say he supported MKO Abiola back then, but the vote numbers don’t add up. Atiku’s actions have always been about himself.

“He moves to any party where he thinks he can get a presidential ticket. Once that fails, he exits again," he said.

Olayinka warned that Atiku’s latest move may not be his last, suggesting he could return to the PDP after another failed political experiment.

“After this new coalition collapses—which I call a coalition of confusion—watch him come back again. That’s been his pattern,” he claimed.

Call for PDP to rebuild without Atiku

He concluded that Atiku’s exit offers the PDP a chance to reset and build a more stable future.

“Maybe now the PDP can begin to look inward and rebuild. The party is better off without those who see it only as a platform for personal ambition,” he stated

Tinubu knocks Atiku, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu told Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state not to be swayed by 'the noise of coalition groups'.

According to Tinubu, opposition figures working together to unseat him are "political internally-displaced persons (IDPs).”

