The Abia State chapter of the PDP expelled Senator Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, over alleged anti-party activities

Former Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and PDP factional National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu failed to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee

Despite his absence, the PDP Young Generation Caucus pressed the disciplinary committee to act against Anyanwu, accusing him of threatening violence and violating party rules

The political crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Tuesday, March 4, as the Abia State chapter formally expelled the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara.

Why was Wubara suspended?

The expulsion was announced in a statement jointly signed by the Abia PDP Chairman, Abraham Amah, and Secretary, Peter Nwaokonko, following an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee.

According to Amah, the decision was based on the recommendation of the party’s Disciplinary Committee, which reviewed Wabara’s earlier suspension over alleged anti-party conduct.

“The expulsion of Senator Adolphus Wabara is in line with our commitment to enforcing party discipline and upholding the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended),” Amah said.

Wabara’s removal follows his public endorsement of Abia state Governor, Alex Otti, for a second term, a move the PDP described as a betrayal.

“No member, regardless of status, is above the party’s rules,” the statement read.

As of press time, Wabara had yet to react to his expulsion, even as his earlier suspension was overruled by the national leadership of the party.

Ortom, Anyanwu, and others absent again at disciplinary panel

Meanwhile, the crisis within the PDP escalated as former Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, and embattled PDP factional National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, once again failed to appear before the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC), led by Tom Ikimi, in Abuja.

Ortom was represented at the session by his legal adviser, Clement Mue, who criticized the process and pointed out the absence of those who filed the petitions, Punch reported.

“Those who raised the allegations didn’t appear to defend them. Without the petitioners present, the petition loses its validity,” Mue stated.

Ortom's media aide, Nathaniel Ikyur, also questioned the legality of the NDC's composition, arguing that the panel’s procedures conflict with the PDP's 2017 Constitution.

“The former governor had concerns about the legality of the process and is not willing to participate in a flawed procedure,” Ikyur said.

Anyanwu cites Supreme Court case

For his part, Senator Anyanwu said his absence was due to an ongoing Supreme Court case involving his status in the party, Vanguard reported.

“I informed the committee that the matter relating to my office is currently before the Supreme Court, and any further discussions would be sub judice,” Anyanwu told reporters.

Petitioners demand action against Anyanwu

Despite Anyanwu’s absence, the PDP Young Generation Caucus appeared before the committee to defend their petition, which accused him of breaching party rules and threatening violence.

The group’s legal director, Alex Ter Adum, argued that Anyanwu’s conduct violated Article 58 of the PDP Constitution.

“He wrote to law enforcement agencies threatening chaos within the party. This is unacceptable. We expect the disciplinary committee to recommend his suspension or expulsion,” Adum said.

President of the group, Afolabi Adekanbi, echoed similar concerns.

“Nobody is above the party. The constitution must be respected, and appropriate action taken,” Adekanbi added.

PDP Crisis: Atiku’s camp fires Wike

