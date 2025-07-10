Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has reaffirmed his position that the south should retain the presidency in the 2027 election, sending a warning to PDP, ADC others

Ortom, in an interview on Thursday, July 10, maintained that even his party, PDP, must produce its presidential candidate from the southern region

The former governor argued that the South should be allowed to complete its eight years before power would be shifted to the North

Samuel Ortom, the former governor of Benue state, has reiterated his support for a southern candidate in the 2027 presidential election, adding that the south should be allowed to complete its eight years before zoning it to the north.

The immediate past governor of the north-central state reaffirmed that the 2027 presidency should remain with the south, insisting that the region must complete its eight years before moving to the north.

Former Governor Samuel Ortom speaks on 2027 presidency Photo Credit: @OrtomSamuel

Source: Twitter

Samuel Ortom holds media chat

Ortom disclosed this while speaking at a media chat in Makurdi, the state capital, on Thursday, July 10, adding that even his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), must present a southern candidate in the next election cycle.

The former governor's statement reads in part:

“Till today, I, Ortom, believe in southern presidency, even if my party (PDP) is producing a candidate for presidency in 2027, the candidate must be from the South. South should be allowed to complete eight years."

Ortom speaks amid coalition adoption of ADC

Ortom's comment came amid the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political platform of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement, with the aim of wresting power from President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

He was one of the five governors of the PDP who fought against the candidacy of Atiku in the PDP during the 2023 election. Atiku, a northerner, emerged as the PDP candidate and subsequently failed to heed to the demand of the southern bloc in the party, a development that contibuted to his defeat in the election.

Samuel Ortom speaks on the 2027 election Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The coalition was full of opposition leaders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi. At the moment, Atiku, Obi and Amaechi have expressed their interest in becoming the flagbearer of the coalition to contest against President Tinubu.

One of the criticisms against the coalition movement is the fact that virtually all its leaders have presidential ambition and none of them appeared to be ready to surrender their or her's for another. This position was cited by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders' Forum (NEF).

Atiku denies report to step down

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has denied the report of being told to step down for a southern candidate in the ADC

The media office of the former vice president made the disclaimer while describing the report as propaganda from the ruling APC

Atiku explained that there was no time he was called to a meeting to step down for a southern candidate in the newly adopted ADC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng