Governor Ademola Adeleke’s rumoured plan to dump the PDP for the APC has triggered panic in both camps, despite his public denial of any such move

Close aides of the governor, including a commissioner and special advisers, revealed that political pressure and unresolved PDP issues are pushing Adeleke toward the APC

While APC officials say they are unaware of the move, social media posts by Adeleke’s aides and his visit to Tinubu's residence have fuelled widespread speculation

Osogbo, Osun state – Speculations about a possible defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have sparked anxiety within the political camps of both parties in Osun State.

Sources close to the governor revealed that the plan to join the APC has been nearly finalised, although official denials persist.

As reported by Punch, investigations show that several of the governor’s aides have confirmed consultations with APC leaders, suggesting that Adeleke is weighing his options ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

Governor’s inner circle confirms move

A commissioner in Adeleke’s cabinet, speaking anonymously, disclosed:

“Mr Governor will join the APC, but the official declaration will not be now. His planned defection is a result of political threats, the Federal Government withholding local government funds, and threats to his brother’s businesses.”

Another special adviser added that Adeleke’s uncertainty about securing the PDP ticket for a second term was a major concern.

“INEC has released the 2026 timetable. Who will sign his nomination form with the PDP crisis unresolved? There’s fear it could be challenged in court,” the aide explained.

The defection talks reportedly intensified following Adeleke’s visit to President Bola Tinubu’s residence in Lagos, where he was accompanied by his brother, billionaire Adedeji Adeleke, and pop star nephew Davido.

APC insiders say Tinubu is key

A senior APC official also confirmed ongoing talks but insisted that key leaders like former governor Bisi Akande and Gboyega Oyetola had not yet approved Adeleke’s entry.

“He has hired lobbyists to reach Tinubu, but unless the President convinces Oyetola and Baba Akande, it won’t be easy,” the source said.

Reports also suggest that President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and close family members are facilitating Adeleke’s political realignment.

Social media signals fuel tension

The rumour gained fresh momentum after Adeleke’s media aide, Oladele Bamiji, posted “On Your Mandate!” on Facebook, an APC slogan associated with President Tinubu. Another SSA, Olalekan Badmus, hinted at ongoing discussions via X (formerly Twitter):

“Governor Adeleke is currently consulting and evaluating all options... Reports of imminent arrival at a particular party are at best speculative.”

These posts triggered mixed reactions, with some APC loyalists expressing displeasure over the potential merger.

Adeleke denies defection plan

In a swift response, Governor Adeleke, through his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, dismissed the rumour.

“I assure the good people of Osun that I remain part and parcel of the PDP family. I am not defecting to any party,” Adeleke said in a statement on Thursday.

He urged the public to ignore “fake news” and reaffirmed his commitment to delivering democratic dividends under his administration’s five-point agenda.

APC leadership claims ignorance

Reacting, APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, stated:

“I’m not aware of Adeleke’s so-called defection as the National Secretary. All other things are hypothetical. I can’t respond to social media frenzy.”

Osun APC spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, also said:

“The leadership of the APC in Osun, led by Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, is not aware of the governor’s defection plan.”

