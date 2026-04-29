Rotimi Olowo has announced his candidacy for the Somolu Federal Constituency with plans for education and social support

The former Lagos lawmaker emphasised the importance of representation and infrastructure improvements in his campaign

Olowo pledged to enhance stipend programmes for the elderly and expand scholarship opportunities for students

Obanikoro, Lagos state - Former Lagos state lawmaker Rotimi Olowo has declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for the Somolu Federal Constituency, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Lagos lawmaker promised active representation and expanded social intervention programmes if elected during his official declaration held on Tuesday, April 28, at the Baptist Academy, Obanikoro.

Former Lagos lawmaker Rotimi Olowo has declared his ambition for the House of Representatives.

Source: UGC

What I will do if elected - Rotimi Olowo

Olowo, who represented Somolu Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years, added that he would prioritise education, youth development, infrastructure and effective oversight at the federal level.

Speaking during the declaration event, Olowo said lawmakers have three major responsibilities: lawmaking, oversight, and representation, stressing that representation must directly improve the lives of constituents.

The former lawmaker said he plans to expand scholarship opportunities for students in Somolu and Bariga and introduce welfare support for elderly residents.

According to him, students from the constituency should not be denied access to higher education due to financial constraints.

“How many students do we have in Somolu and Bariga in universities or other institutions? Why can’t we put them on scholarships?” he said.

He also proposed monthly stipends for elderly residents.

“Giving them a stipend of N50,000 per month is not something out of the blue. I think it is something that's supposed to be on autopilot,” Olowo said.

2027 elections: Olowo cites infrastructure record

The former chairman of the House Committee on Budget said his record in the Lagos Assembly shows he has the experience needed for the National Assembly.

He said he facilitated several road projects in Somolu, which he argued helped improve mobility and property values in the area. Olowo added that some of the roads were designed to ease congestion by creating alternative routes within communities.

‘I’m not new to lawmaking’ - Rotimi Olowo

Olowo said his years in the Lagos Assembly prepared him for federal legislative responsibilities. He said he played a key role in budget oversight during the administration of former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

“I’m not new to making laws. I’m not new to effective supervision of the executive,” he said.

“We ensured that every naira in the budget was effectively spent.”

He added:

“I will not be a sleeping member of the House of Representatives. I will be very effective. I will look for the betterment of my constituents.”

Olowo highlights past empowerment programmes

Olowo also cited his previous empowerment initiatives as evidence of his grassroots appeal. According to him, he sponsored students’ education, paid school fees and provided learning materials.

He said he also introduced vocational training programmes before distributing equipment to beneficiaries.

“It’s not like we just give somebody a sewing machine who doesn’t know how to sew; they will sell it,” he said.

He explained that beneficiaries were made to undergo training before receiving items such as sewing machines, deep freezers and grinding machines.

He also said he distributed tricycles to some residents to support their businesses.

I’m the most experienced - Olowo

When asked whether he hopes to emerge as a consensus candidate, Olowo dismissed the issue and instead highlighted his political credentials.

“I’m the most experienced, the most accepted, the most popular, the most effective, the most responsive, and I’m highly empathetic,” he said.

He said his goal at the federal level would be to scale up the interventions he previously carried out using personal resources.

A crowd of supporters as Rotimi Olowo enters the House of Reps race, promising active representation.

Source: Original

Sanwo-Olu announces his anointed successor

In other news, Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, formally endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election.

The announcement followed a closed-door meeting held at Lagos House, Marina, where Hamzat presented his intention to contest before members of the State Executive Council and key leaders of the ruling party.

The meeting, which also had in attendance members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, including Musiliu Obanikoro and Ganiyu Solomon, ended with what the governor described as a consensus among stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng