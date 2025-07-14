The U.S. Mission in Nigeria described Buhari as a disciplined leader dedicated to restoring integrity and strengthening democratic institutions.

The Chinese Embassy hailed Buhari’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and praised his role in deepening China-Nigeria relations.

Buhari’s passing in London drew swift condolences from both global powers, underlining his lasting influence on Nigeria’s domestic and foreign affairs

The governments of the United States, China and India have joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The countries paid tribute to Buhari’s years of public service and his efforts to build Nigeria’s reputation at home and abroad.

In a message shared on its official account, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria described Buhari as “a leader whose life was defined by service, discipline, and a commitment to restore integrity to public office.”

The statement praised his contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions and extended condolences to his family and all Nigerians grieving this loss.

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria also expressed its sympathy, calling Buhari “a resolute leader whose unwavering dedication to Nigeria's unity and progress leaves an enduring legacy.” The embassy highlighted his role in deepening China-Nigeria ties, noting that his contributions would remain part of the shared history between the two nations.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was saddened to learn abou the passing of theimmediate past president of the Nigerian President.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote:

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari. I fondly recall our meetings and conversations on various occasions. His wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment to India–Nigeria friendship stood out. I join the 1.4 billion people of India in extending our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people and the government of Nigeria."

Buhari died in London clinic

Buhari, who led Nigeria as a military ruler from 1983 to 1985 before returning as an elected president from 2015 to 2023, died on Sunday afternoon in London after a prolonged illness.

His passing has triggered a wave of tributes from within and outside Nigeria, reflecting his decades-long presence on the national stage.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the news, ordering Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria. Tinubu also directed that national flags be flown at half staff in honor of the late leader

Beyond Nigeria’s borders, Buhari was known for his conservative approach to governance, anti corruption campaign, and efforts to reposition Africa’s largest economy. His administration worked to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with major global powers, including China and the United States.

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

