President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a host of Nigeria’s past leaders are expected to arrive in Daura, Katsina state, today, Monday, July 15, for the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former president died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82 in London.

Buhari's burial in Daura draws President Tinubu and a host of Nigerian and African dignitaries to his hometown.

The late president, who had been battling a prolonged illness, passed away in a London clinic around 4:30 pm.

His body is being flown back to Nigeria overnight, with Vice-President Kashim Shettima accompanying the remains as directed by President Tinubu.

“We’re bringing his corpse overnight and going straight to Daura for burial tomorrow (Monday),” a presidency official confirmed.

Tinubu pays tribute, orders national mourning

In a statement issued Sunday by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over Buhari’s passing and praised his life of service and sacrifice, Punch reported.

“President Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures," the President said.

Tinubu further declared that all national flags across Nigeria be flown at half-staff for seven days to honour the late leader.

“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today,” he added.

Full state honours and emergency FEC meeting

President Tinubu also confirmed that the late former president would be accorded full state honours.

An emergency session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, 2025, in Buhari’s honour.

The President also revealed that he had spoken with Buhari’s widow, Aisha, offering his condolences and reaffirming his commitment to honouring her late husband’s contributions to the country.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him,” Tinubu wrote.

Foreign leaders expected in Nigeria

According to government sources, heads of state from the West African sub-region are expected to arrive in Nigeria for condolence visits in the days ahead.

“We’ll start having heads of state from West Africa. It is likely that some will come,” one official noted.

The officials said that many of the leaders would stay in their hotels until the appropriate time for meetings and visits to President Tinubu, Vanguard reported.

Buhari praised for discipline, patriotism

Tinubu hails Buhari for his discipline and patriotism.

In his tribute, Tinubu praised Buhari’s commitment to Nigeria, both as a military leader and as a democratically elected president.

“He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023,” the President noted.

Tinubu added that Buhari’s leadership was defined by duty, honour, and an unshakeable belief in Nigeria’s unity and potential.

Daura prepares to receive its son

Daura, the late leader’s hometown, is preparing to host a number of high-profile dignitaries for the burial.

President Tinubu extended special condolences to the people and traditional rulers of Daura Emirate.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate,” he stated.

8 things to know about Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away at the age of 82 in London.

As tributes pour in from across the nation and beyond, here are eight key facts that highlight the life and legacy of Nigeria’s former leader.

