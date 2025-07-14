Tributes have poured in for former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at a London clinic after a prolonged illness.

Buhari was Nigeria's president from 2015 to 2023 and also the military Head of State between January 1984 and August 1985

He became the first opposition presidential candidate to stop a sitting Nigerian president from winning his re-election

On Sunday, July 13, Nigeria's 7th and 15th President, Muhammadu Buhari, passed away in a London clinic after a prolonged illness.

The former military Head of State's death has plunged Nigeria into mourning, with tributes pouring in for him from Nigerian political players and beyond.

1. Father Mbaka's 2015 prophecy

In 2015, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, had predicted that Muhammadu Buhari would defeat the incumbent Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and this came to pass.

Opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari won the presidential election by more than 2.5 million votes, leading Jonathan to concede defeat on March 31. It is noteworthy that it was the first time an incumbent lost his re-election bid in the country.

Many months after the prophecy, Mbaka, who spoke through his media aide, Maximus Ugwuoke, as per a Punch report, said he did not regret what he said and dismissed claims he received money from Buhari.

2. Prophet TB Joshua's prophecy on 2019 election

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua, prophesied victory for Buhari, and it came true, Daily Post reported.

The prophecy was released during one of his services in Lagos. He said:

“The election will be closely contested between the two leading political parties but I see Muhammadu Buhari winning.”

3. Prophet Iginla's prophecy on Buhari's election

Bro. Joshua Iginla, a prophet with Global Gospel Mandate, had also suggested that Muhammadu Buhari would win his re-election bid after stating that the opposition would not accept the result and urged them to approach the court. In his words:

“It is obvious; the results will not be accepted. But let’s pray that the outcome should not put this country in a snare.

“The 2019 elections should not be made a 'do or die' affair."

4. Apostle Omatsola's prophecy on Buhari's election

Daily Post reported that the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Zionwealth of Life Assembly, ZOLA, Apostle Chris Omatsola, had prophesied victory for Buhari, tagging him as God's mandate for the 2019 general elections.

The apostle said:

“President Muhammadu Buhari is God’s mandate for 2019. God said he is giving President Buhari another opportunity to make history. Here is his opportunity to leave a legacy as he has always desired in his heart that Nigerian will never forget him.

“APC should be careful of a major breakout after 2019 elections. I see the hand if divisions amidst Victory. Please take note. I see surprise Victory for APC. APC winning more states and spreading more in 2019. Adams Oshiomole leadership in APC will benefit the party spiritually and otherwise.”

