A boy named Muhammadu Buhari captivated guests at Garba Shehu’s book launch with a confident recital and striking resemblance to the former president

Moved by the performance, Alhaji Lawal Garba pledged a full scholarship covering the boy’s primary, secondary and future university education

The gesture turned a single moment of talent into a lasting investment in the child’s future

A remarkable display of talent by a young boy named Muhammadu Buhari turned into a life-changing opportunity at the public presentation of “According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesman’s Experience,” a memoir by Garba Shehu, former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The event, attended by diplomats, journalists, politicians and other dignitaries, was meant to reflect on Shehu’s years of service and the challenges and lessons learned while serving as presidential spokesman.

A boy named after Former President Muhammadu Buhari gets scholarship. Photo: X/Garba Sheu

Source: Twitter

But the atmosphere shifted when the young Muhammadu Buhari captivated the audience with his confident recital, polished diction and mannerisms reminiscent of the former president whose name he shares.

Boy gets scholarship from ex-Buhari's aide

After the boy’s performance left a strong impression on many in the audience, it quickly received praise for his composure and clear promise.

In response, Alhaji Lawal Garba, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trobell Nigeria, announced a full scholarship package to support the child’s education from that moment forward.

Under the plan, Trobell Nigeria will fund the remainder of Muhammadu Buhari’s primary schooling, and fully prepay for six years of secondary education at any school of the family’s choosing.

His parents have been asked to submit the total cost so the fees can be settled in advance. Beyond that, Garba pledged to sponsor the boy’s university education once he successfully completes the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

“This is more than a scholarship. It is a seed of hope, a recognition of talent, and an investment in the future of a child whose brilliance lit up a room of statesmen, diplomats, journalists, and citizens alike,” Shehu said at the event.

He commended Garba’s gesture, describing it as a noble act that reflects the importance of going beyond applause to offer concrete support to young people who show potential.

Garba Shehu has asked the boy's parent to calculate and present the total cost of his education. Photo: FB/Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

The moment reinforced some of the themes captured in Shehu’s book: leadership, mentorship and the responsibility to open doors for future generations. Attendees described the scene as both heartwarming and inspiring, showing how a brief moment of performance could lead to real opportunity.

For young Muhammadu Buhari, what began as a recital at a book launch has become the start of an educational journey now supported by generosity and belief in his potential.

Shehu concluded by encouraging others in society to look out for and invest in promising young Nigerians, turning words of praise into meaningful action that shapes lives and builds a brighter future.

Buhari apologises to Tinubu family

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Former President Muhammadu Buhari had tendered his regrets over his inability to attend the grand finale of the Qur’anic recitation competition organized in memory of Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu, mother of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event, a significant Islamic gathering scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, was convened by Senator Basheer Lado, CON, and expected to draw high-profile personalities from across Nigeria.

