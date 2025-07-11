Former President Goodluck Jonathan stirred a fresh controversy in the polity by discussing how his successor, Muhammadu Buhari, targeted several key officers in his government

Jonathan stated that after his tenure ended in 2015, Buhari’s government launched a “manhunt” against his key officers, including former Attorney-General of the Federation, Bello Adoke

Jonathan made this revelation at the public presentation of a memoir titled “OPL 245: Inside Story of the $1.3bn Nigerian Oil Block” authored by Bello Adoke

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has accused the ex-President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of subjecting several key officers in his administration to harassment over the controversial OPL-245 case, widely known as the Malabu Oil deal scandal.

What to know about the Malabu Oil deal scandal

As reported by The Punch, the Malabu scandal traces back to 1998 when OPL-245 was originally awarded to Malabu Oil and Gas by the Sani Abacha administration.

The block became the subject of multiple global investigations, criminal prosecutions, and civil lawsuits following Malabu’s sale of its entire stake to Shell and Eni in 2011.

As reported by The Guardian, the OPL-245 controversy centres on the acquisition of Oil Prospecting Licence 245, a lucrative oil block in Nigeria, by oil giants Shell and Eni in 2011 for $1.3 billion.

Allegations later emerged that $1.1 billion of the payment was routed through intermediaries as bribes to Nigerian officials and politicians.

How Buhari targeted my key aides - Jonathan speaks

Jonathan, who was represented by the former Senate President Pius Anyim at the event, said the Buhari government launched what many perceived as a political witch-hunt against some of his former aides.

“Shortly after my tenure ended in 2015, the succeeding government launched what many saw as a manhunt against key officers of my administration,” Jonathan stated.

“The author of this memoir, Mr. Bello Adoke, was the Attorney-General of the Federation at that time. He was hunted across the globe over the OPL-245 matter.

“But today, he is alive, he is healthy, and he is here to tell his story. Let me, therefore, use this occasion to congratulate Mr. Bello Adoke, my friend and brother, for his doggedness, and to say that I am pleased to join you in celebrating this victory. I urge all of us to remain conscious of the fact that power belongs to God.”

