Sokoto Obidient Movement rejects VP slot for Obi, warning that such a move would betray millions who see him as the symbol of a new Nigeria

Group slams ethnic politics, insisting Obi's 2023 performance proves Nigerians prefer competence over tribe, and his northern popularity is growing

Obidients launch 'North for Obi' initiative, calling for unity, electoral reform, and urging Nigerians not to give in to hopelessness ahead of 2027

Sokoto state - The Sokoto state chapter of the Obidient Movement has broken its silence ahead of the 2027 general election, firmly opposing any plan to offer Peter Obi a vice-presidential position under a proposed coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, July 10, at the Sokoto state Secretariat, the group described such a move as a betrayal of the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians who view Obi as a symbol of a new Nigeria.

Northern Obidients voice strong opposition to reported moves to offer Peter Obi a vice-presidential slot in the ADC alliance for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Obidients dismiss ethnic argument, back competence

Abubakar Yawale, spokesperson for the group, criticised recent comments by a former Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, who claimed that only a northern candidate could unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Yawale described Okonkwo’s position as “divisive and undemocratic,” stressing that the Obidient Movement stands for competence, national unity, and inclusion, not ethnic or regional politics.

“Peter Obi’s 2023 electoral performance, winning in Lagos, Abuja, and other key states, proves Nigerians are ready to vote for competence over tribal considerations,” Yawale stated.

Obi's northern popularity cited as growing

The group highlighted Obi’s rising acceptance in the North, pointing to strong grassroots support across all 23 local government areas of Sokoto state, Punch reported.

They also referenced Obi’s recent honorary title of Sarkin Maskan Pantami in Gombe state as proof that northern Nigerians appreciate his integrity, leadership, and service-focused politics.

Group: Election figures show potential for coalition victory

The Obidient group recalled that Obi secured over 6.1 million votes in 2023, including defeating Tinubu in his stronghold of Lagos.

According to Yawale, the combined votes of Obi and Atiku stood at more than 13 million, well above Tinubu’s 8.79 million tally, indicating that a united opposition could pose a serious challenge in 2027.

‘No to VP slot for Obi’ — Obidients issue strong warning

Alleged efforts to make Peter Obi a running mate in the 2027 ADC ticket draw firm condemnation from Northern Obidients. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Addressing the possibility of Obi accepting a vice-presidential role in 2027, the group was firm in its rejection.

“Peter Obi is not a bargaining chip. He must remain the presidential flagbearer. Anything less would be an injustice to the vision of a new Nigeria,” Yawale declared.

To back this stance, the group launched a regional initiative tagged “North for Obi,” focused on building wider support for Obi across northern Nigeria, Leadership reported.

Movement urges Nigerians not to lose hope

Reacting to claims that the 2027 election is already rigged against Obi, the Obidient Movement urged Nigerians to reject hopelessness.

“Resigning to fate is not an option. We must protect our votes, demand reforms, and believe in a better Nigeria,” the group said.

The movement also appealed to opposition parties and political leaders to stop divisive talk and focus on building a strong, united front.

“This is bigger than any one individual. It’s a movement for justice, good governance, and genuine leadership. All Nigerians who believe in this cause are welcome,” Yawale added.

Aregbesola mentions how to sack Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that Rauf Aregbesola, the interim national secretary of the coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the former governor of Osun, has expressed the confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu can be defeated in the 2027 election.

Aregbesola, who served as a minister under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, expressed the confidence that the current government can be unseated if the opposition forces remain united under the coalition platform.

Source: Legit.ng