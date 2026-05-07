A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted former Power Minister Saleh Mamman over an alleged N33.8bn money laundering case

The EFCC disclosed that the conviction covers 12 counts linked to the diversion of public funds in power sector projects

The court has fixed May 13 for sentencing after the defendant was absent during judgment proceedings in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that a Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, over allegations involving N33.8 billion in money laundering.

Sentencing fixed as court convicts Saleh Mamman in N33.8bn fraud matter. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

The ruling was delivered by Justice James Omotosho on Thursday, May 7. Mamman was found guilty on 12 counts connected to the alleged diversion and laundering of public funds during his time in office.

The court, however, did not immediately proceed to sentencing. It, however, fixed May 13 for sentencing after noting that the former minister was not present in court at the time of judgment.

The commission, which disclosed the development through its official X account, said the absence of the defendant prompted concerns about possible evasion.

During the proceedings, EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, asked the court to issue a bench warrant for Mamman’s arrest. The request was aimed at ensuring he appears in court for sentencing and does not leave the country before the final decision is enforced.

The case forms part of ongoing anti-corruption prosecutions involving former public officials accused of financial misconduct in Nigeria’s power sector.

With the conviction already entered, attention now shifts to the sentencing date in May, where the court is expected to determine the penalty for the offences.

Trial sees EFCC call multiple witnesses

The EFCC had, in July 2024, taken the former Power Minister, Saleh Mamman, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a 12-count charge. The case bordered on allegations of money laundering and an alleged scheme involving ministry officials and private companies to divert funds linked to major power projects, including Zungeru and Mambilla.

Judge convicts ex-minister Saleh Mamman in high-profile N33.8bn corruption case. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Facebook

Mamman rejected all the accusations when he was formally arraigned in the matter.

As the trial progressed, the anti-graft agency presented its case with 17 witnesses testifying in court and 43 documentary materials submitted as evidence before it eventually closed its side of the case.

US jury convicts Nigerians involved in scam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a US federal jury in Ohio convicted three individuals over a $215 million global email fraud scheme that defrauded over 1,000 victims across multiple countries.

Prosecutors said the group hacked email accounts, studied communication patterns and sent fake payment requests that appeared legitimate, causing transfers. The scheme spanned 47 US states and 19 countries before laundering proceeds through financial channels.

Authorities said 25 defendants have been convicted in total, with investigators seizing cash, cryptocurrency, luxury watches and property linked to the operation. Sentencing for all individuals, it said, will be determined after further court proceedings.

US-based Nigerian arrested in ICE clash

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian Chidozie Okeke was arrested in Brooklyn after a confrontation with immigration officers escalated.

Authorities allege he resisted arrest and attempted to use his vehicle against agents.

Source: Legit.ng