Content creator Hamzat Kolu caused a stir online after making a surprising request from billionaire E-Money, Immediately Carter Efe introduced him

Carter Efe and his streaming crew visited E-Money's house to collect the N50 million prize money he won for defeating controversial singer Portable in a recent celebrity boxing match

Kolu's bold move surprised E-Money, while netizens flooded social media to share mixed reactions about the streamer's public behaviour

Content creator Hamzat Kolu, popularly known as Kolu Wahala, has sparked mixed reactions online after making an immediate and unusual request from billionaire businessman E-Money right after being introduced by Carter Efe.

The moment, captured in a circulating video, has drawn attention for its bold and unfiltered nature.

Fans react as Kolu makes instant appeal for car from E-Money during Carter Efe's visit to collect celebrity boxing match prize money. Photo: carterefe/hamzat_kolu/iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

The encounter took place on Wednesday night at E-Money’s mansion when Carter Efe and his streaming crew visited to collect the N50 million prize he won after defeating Portable in a celebrity boxing match.

Also present at the residence were E-Money’s brother Kcee and music executive Soso Soberekon.

As soon as Carter Efe introduced Kolu, the pint-sized content creator wasted no time in stating his request, turning the formal introduction into a direct appeal for generosity while still wearing boxing gloves.

Carter Efe introduced Kolu to E-Money by saying he was his brother, and Kolu responded straight away with his request.

“Abeg, I go collect motor”

E-Money reacted by mimicking Kolu’s statement before commenting on the ease with which he asked for a car, comparing it to begging for biscuits.

E-Money said:

"Una dey beg motor like say una dey beg biscuit"

The clip has since gone viral, with viewers describing Kolu’s approach as both audacious and relatable while sparking varied discussions across social media.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Kolu Wahala's viral moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans shared mixed feelings about Kolu's bold approach to meeting the billionaire.

@prom_ewy said:

"Actually, it's 'not just okay'😂"

@reliable_computers_store commented:

"If you meet your own helper first chop before you go straight to the point 😂😂😂😂"

@only1ambamusic reacted:

"Una Dey beg motor like say una Dey beg chewing stick 😂😂😂😂😂"

@king_bc__ wrote:

"Abeg make una no spoil kolu show na waiting him like him request 😂"

@poronoti22 said:

"Not give Kolu car oooo he go use am do any how for road. Smoking and one leg on dash board, and then no seat belt and do any how inside the car!"

@lilgold_ commented:

"Nothing concern Carter with any settings wey hin Dey at the moment oo 😂😂😂 once the sub come in … he go shout nhi o 😂😂😂😂"

E-Money mimics Kolu Wahala after he boldly asks for car right after Carter Efe introduced him. Photo: hamzat_kolu

Source: Instagram

Kolu's bedroom clip with mystery woman goes viral

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 35-second bedroom clip showing streamer Kolu with an unidentified TikTok baddie went viral online.

In the footage posted on Thursday, March 26, the streamer was seen cuddling and posing with the woman in a red gown top amid beige sheets and curtains.

Some fans praised how Kolu's cash from streaming lets him attract beautiful women despite his quirky look and tough backstory of being born premature and orphaned young, while sceptics questioned if it's real romance or clout-chasing.

Source: Legit.ng