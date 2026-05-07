A graduate of Delta State University got people talking online after he emerged as one of the top students in the Department of Pharmacology

The individual, who mentioned that he faced a lot of challenges, listed some of the awards he won at the university during his studies

His total CGPA and the awards he won caught the attention of many people, who took to the comment section to praise him

A graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) who won multiple awards has trended online after emerging as a top student in his department.

The individual, Okwunwa Benard Olise, mentioned in a post that he studied Pharmacology at the university and, despite the multiple challenges he faced, he still excelled academically.

Delta State University graduate trends after becoming best Pharmacology student. Photo Source: TikTok/okwunwabenardolise

Source: TikTok

DELSU graduate finishes with first class

In his post on his social media page, @okwunwabenardolise, he mentioned that he won about four different awards in the university and gave details of each of them.

He said in part:

“I graduated from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka - Pharmacology, Class of 2025.”

“Despite countless challenges.”

“Still made it:”

“✅ Top 5% of my department.”

“✅ Best Male Graduating Student by ranking.”

“✅ CGPA: 4.37/5.00.”

“Awards - NIPSA DELSU Chapter:”

“• Award of Service - Director of Academics (2024/2025)”

“• Award of Excellence - Academic Enthusiast.”

“• Award of Excellence - Best Male Academic Student of the Year.”

“• Certificate of Recognition - Most Academically Enthusiastic Male.”

“For all these, I am entirely grateful to God Almighty.”

DELSU graduate emerges top Pharmacology student, shows off impressive CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/okwunwabenardolise

Source: TikTok

In another post he shared on TikTok, the brilliant individual explained how graduating as one of the top students in his department made him feel.

He wrote:

“Despite numerous challenges over the past few years, I am proud to have graduated in the top 5% of my department for 2025. Being ranked as the top male graduate in the department is a milestone I do not take for granted. #graduate.”

His loved ones and friends took to the comments section to celebrate his academic achievement.

Reactions as DELSU graduate flaunts CGPA

Magluv123 explained:

Congratulations dear…super proud of you."

Tobechukwu added:

"Congratulations bro."

HarmonyNgoziokwun shared:

"Congratulations kiddo…. I am so proud of you."

omabieuchariakika noted:

"Strong man congratulations my dear."

Human being said:

"Brooo MIA. congratulations."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) shared his joy online after bagging a first-class degree in Mechanical Engineering. He revealed that he almost dropped out due to challenges during his studies, but stayed determined and eventually graduated with excellent results.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady from Delta State University (DELSU) emerged as the best student in the Department of English and Literary Studies after graduating with a high CGPA. She shared how she started a business in her 100-level days to cope with financial challenges.

19-year-old DELSU graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 19-year-old graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) went viral online after she graduated with a first-class degree and broke a longstanding record in her family.

The young lady proudly shared her achievement on social media, where she was praised for both her academic excellence and her inspiring journey.

Source: Legit.ng