The former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has issued a fresh warning to President Bola Tinubu's government

He urged Tinubu's administration to understand that power is transient and they will not hold onto the power forever

El-Rufai recently joined the Atiku Abubakar-led ADC coalition aimed at unseating Tinubu in the 2027 elections and vowed that he would ensure Tinubu's removal before he retired from politics

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has urged those in President Bola Tinubu’s administration to be conscious of the future, noting that they will one day be out of power.

Nasir El-Rufai, former Kaduna governor, has issued a fresh warning to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

El-Rufai stated this on Thursday, July 10, at a book launch, “OPL245: The Inside Story of the $1.3b Nigerian Oil Bloc”, by a former Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice in the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, Mr Mohammed Bello Adoke SAN.

As reported by Vanguard, El-Rufai said books like this are necessary not only to set the records straight and put things in perspective but also to encourage a culture of memoir writing in public service.

“We don’t try it enough in this country,” he said.

“I appeal to those in power today to remember that their turn will come. Our turn always comes,” he added.

Nasir El-Rufai speaks days after joining the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition to challenge President Tinubu in 2027 elections. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, El-Rufai said Adoke was one of those who stood behind President Jonathan and persuaded him to concede to President Buhari after the 2015 general election, wondering how it was that he had to face such from the last administration. He said he would read the book to gain more insights.

“We should actually thank him as the APC government of 2015, not persecute him. I had several discussions with President Buhari, as you know, I was very close to him, and I didn’t see that he had any extra interest in the matter apart from the rule of law,” he said.

2027: El-Rufai joins Atiku, others to unseat Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including El-Rufai, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Read more about El-Rufai here:

El-Rufai pictured with Tinubu's spokesperson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufai and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, sat next to each other at the book launch of Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Wednesday, July 9.

Political heavyweights converged at the Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre for the public presentation of a new book authored by Shehu, former senior special assistant on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onanuga, the incumbent special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, often criticises Mallam El-Rufai and other top critics of the Tinubu administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng