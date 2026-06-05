"Why Nigeria, Africa Need Youth at Decision-Making Table": Experts Speak

Experts advocate for youth inclusion in governance to ensure sustainable progress in Nigeria and Africa

Hashim Adamu emphasises young people's leadership in today's development landscape

Mamba Souare highlights the necessity of youth participation for Africa's social and economic transformation

FCt, Abuja - Development experts and youth advocates have renewed calls for the full inclusion of young people in governance and policy formulation across Nigeria and Africa, stressing that sustainable progress cannot be achieved without their active participation.

The appeal was made in Abuja during the launch of the Youth-Friendly Standard, a framework aimed at improving how governments and institutions engage with young people in decision-making processes.

"Why Nigeria, Africa Need Youth at Decision-Making Table": Expert Speaks

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Adamu: Youths already leaders of today

Speaking at the event, Youth Adviser of the AU-EU Youth Voices Lab, Hashim Adamu, said young people are no longer waiting for the future to lead.

“There was a time when we were told that young people are the leaders of tomorrow. Today, young people are saying they are the leaders of today, and today is now,” he said.

Adamu stressed that excluding youths from governance would only limit innovation and reinforce outdated systems, adding that young people are already contributing meaningfully to national and continental development.

He also urged institutions to work closely with young people rather than treating them as passive observers.

“Listen to young people, but more importantly, stand with them. Not in front of them, not behind them, but side by side with them,” he stated.

Adamu explained that the Youth-Friendly Standard will help organisations assess how effectively they involve young people and improve inclusion in policy and programme design.

He said the initiative, under the AU-EU Youth Voices Lab, is aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable development across Africa and Europe.

Souare: Africa’s future tied to its youth

Chief Executive Officer of COMDEV Africa, Mamba Souare, also urged a shift in mindset, noting that young people are not just beneficiaries but active contributors to development.

“The future of this world is in Africa. But how can we lead the world without including young people today?” he asked.

Souare added that meaningful youth participation is essential for Africa’s economic and social transformation.

Source: Legit.ng