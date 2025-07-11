“Why Everyone Told Me I Made a Mistake,” El-Rufai Speaks
- The former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has made a stunning revelation at a book launch in Abuja
- Mallam El-Rufai, during the launch of “OPL 245: Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Nigerian Oil Block,” shared how some of his decisions after public service attracted widespread criticism
- The former governor spoke days after he joined the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Abuja - The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that his decision to choose a different path by speaking up made “everyone tell me that I made a mistake”.
El-Rufai stated this on Thursday, July 10, at a book launch, “OPL245: The Inside Story of the $1.3b Nigerian Oil Bloc”, by a former Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice in the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, Mr Mohammed Bello Adoke SAN.
As reported by TheCable, El-Rufai also hinted that he was preparing a second memoir to further document his experiences in public service, declaring that he has no regrets from his time in office.
Reflecting on his first book, “The Accidental Public Servant”, El-Rufai said it was written to offer an honest account of his time in government, even though many advised him against it.
“About 12 years ago, I presented The Accidental Public Servant, which was a record of my experience in public service. It showed how friends abandon you, betray you, and how those you’ve helped can turn against you,” he said.
“They said I had made a mistake and would never be allowed near the government again. But I chose a different path. In Nigeria, they expect you to keep quiet after office. I refused to do that.”
El-Rufai said he stands by every decision he made in public office, Daily Trust reported.
2027: El-Rufai joins Atiku, others to unseat Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.
The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including El-Rufai, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola.
El-Rufai pictured with Tinubu's spokesperson
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufai and President Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, sat next to each other at the book launch of Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Wednesday, July 9.
Political heavyweights converged at the Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre for the public presentation of a new book authored by Shehu, former senior special assistant on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.