The former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has made a stunning revelation at a book launch in Abuja

Mallam El-Rufai, during the launch of “OPL 245: Inside Story of the $1.3 Billion Nigerian Oil Block,” shared how some of his decisions after public service attracted widespread criticism

The former governor spoke days after he joined the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu in 2027

Abuja - The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that his decision to choose a different path by speaking up made “everyone tell me that I made a mistake”.

El-Rufai stated this on Thursday, July 10, at a book launch, “OPL245: The Inside Story of the $1.3b Nigerian Oil Bloc”, by a former Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice in the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, Mr Mohammed Bello Adoke SAN.

As reported by TheCable, El-Rufai also hinted that he was preparing a second memoir to further document his experiences in public service, declaring that he has no regrets from his time in office.

Reflecting on his first book, “The Accidental Public Servant”, El-Rufai said it was written to offer an honest account of his time in government, even though many advised him against it.

“About 12 years ago, I presented The Accidental Public Servant, which was a record of my experience in public service. It showed how friends abandon you, betray you, and how those you’ve helped can turn against you,” he said.

“They said I had made a mistake and would never be allowed near the government again. But I chose a different path. In Nigeria, they expect you to keep quiet after office. I refused to do that.”

El-Rufai said he stands by every decision he made in public office, Daily Trust reported.

2027: El-Rufai joins Atiku, others to unseat Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including El-Rufai, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

