Prominent Nigerian leaders, including Atiku, Gowon, and El-Rufai, gathered in Abuja on 10 July for the launch of Garba Shehu’s political memoir

The book, According to the President, offers Garba Shehu’s reflections on his time as Buhari’s spokesperson and insights into Nigeria’s political climate

Photos from the event captured rare moments of unity among political elites as they celebrated Shehu’s contributions to public communication

FCT, Abuja - A host of Nigeria’s most prominent political figures gathered in Abuja on Wednesday, 10 July, for the public presentation of Garba Shehu's book.

The book titled, 'According to the President: Lessons From A Presidential Spokesman’s Experience, a memoir written by Shehu, former spokesperson to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Top political figures across Nigeria converge in Abuja on July 9 for the unveiling of a memoir by Garba Shehu, former spokesman to President Mohammadu Buhari. Photo credit: @usmanyusuf/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Book launch draws political heavyweights

The event took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre and drew dignitaries from past and present governments, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

Among those in attendance were former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, and current Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Other notable guests included Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former chief of staff to President Buhari; Kayode Fayemi, ex-governor of Ekiti state; Boss Mustapha, former SGF; Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation; Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation; and media mogul Nduka Obaigbena, publisher of ThisDay newspapers and chairman of Arise News.

Shehu reflects on presidential experience in new memoir

On July 9, key Nigerian political leaders troop to Abuja for the public presentation of Garba Shehu’s memoir, chronicling his time with ex-President Mohammadu Buhari. Photo credit: @BAXANFARE

Source: Twitter

Garba Shehu’s new book recounts his years as the official spokesperson of President Buhari, offering personal reflections, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and insight into Nigeria’s political terrain during Buhari’s administration.

The memoir also highlights challenges faced in government communication and key lessons on navigating media relations at the highest level of political office.

Reacting about the event in an X post, Atike said:

"A day well spent at the public unveiling of Mallam @GarShehu's oven-fresh book, "According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesman's Experience." My list of must-read books is growing by the day."

Photos of the event surface online

Photographs from the ceremony show Atiku, Gowon, El-Rufai, and others seated side by side, engaged in conversation, taking photos, and holding copies of the newly launched book.

The event provided a rare moment of camaraderie among Nigeria’s political elite, despite their differing affiliations.

See the photos here:

Boss Mustapha says Tinubu never made Buhari president

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has finally addressed a long-standing political debate over who was most instrumental in securing Muhammadu Buhari’s historic presidential win in 2015.

Mustapha clarified that while the APC was a coalition of several parties, it was Buhari’s popularity under the CPC platform that delivered the decisive votes in the 2015 general election.

Though he did not mention Bola Ahmed Tinubu directly, Mustapha’s statement appears to challenge recent narratives suggesting that Tinubu “made Buhari president” by orchestrating the APC merger and campaign strategy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng