El-Rufai pictured with Tinubu's spokesperson Bayo Onanuga in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, along with President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, were spotted on Wednesday, July 9, at the book launch of Garba Shehu, the ex-official spokesperson for former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng reports that Shehu presented a book on Buhari’s administration.

A top member of the opposition coalition, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, attends Mallam Garba Shehu's book launch in Abuja on Wednesday, July 9. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai, Onanuga, among audience at Shehu's event

The book “According To The President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesman’s Experience” was formally launched at the Shehu Musa ‘Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Shehu's book launch saw national leaders from across the political, media, and diplomatic landscape, gather. The event brought together an impressive lineup of dignitaries, from former heads of state and vice presidents to ministers and leading media figures.

In the memoir, Shehu reflected on the delicate political balancing act narrating how he transitioned from serving as media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to becoming the voice of President Buhari, two men often seen on opposing ends of Nigeria’s political divide.

The book, according to the author, seeks to provide reading material to students of communication, journalism practitioners and researchers on the lessons learnt in his many years of presidential communications.

Shehu also stated that the book, which chronicled the administration of Buhari, was written to inspire students aspiring to have careers in journalism and public relations, adding that the publication was to authoritatively document the achievements and some of the historic decisions of the Buhari administration in eight years.

Expressing his appreciation, Shehu wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"I take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for the support you’ve extended to me over the years."

The picture of two men from the opposite side of the divide, El-Rufai and Onanuga, got many internet users talking.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@TheRealGulu commented:

"Why is Boda Bayo frowning?"

@FEMIJIMMY93 said:

"See the way E-Rufai calm. Abeg, I too respect am. Honestly, he's bigger than them all. I will tell him anyday I see him."

@DumebiDonald wrote:

"Why are their faces like this? Who is trying to force this closeness? This picture speaks lot of volume."

Onanuga blasts El-Rufai

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency responded to El-Rufai’s recent criticisms of President Tinubu’s administration, attributing his grievances to being left out of the ministerial appointments.

Onanuga stated that El-Rufai, who was initially nominated for a ministerial position but was later dropped after senate screening, has been openly critical of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the decision.

The presidential spokesperson suggested that El-Rufai is still nursing disappointment over his exclusion from the president’s cabinet.

