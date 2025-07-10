Disabled persons in Anambra under the umbrella of the Alliance of Disabled People (ADP) have thrown their weight behind to have endorsed" for smoother readability

The group explained their reasons for choosing Moghalu over 16 other aspirants from various political parties, and they also discussed strategies to ensure his success in the governorship race

The group, totalling approximately 5,000 people, met with the LP candidate in Awka, the state capital, yesterday, to relay this message of support

Awka, Anambra State- Awka, Anambra State – The Alliance of Disabled People (ADP) in Anambra State has endorsed Labour Party's governorship candidate, Chief George Moghalu, ahead of the November 8, 2025, election.

Legit.ng learned that the endorsement took place at Moghalu’s campaign office in Udoka Housing Estate, Awka, during a solidarity visit by ADP leaders and members.

The Alliance of Disabled People (ADP) in Anambra State has thrown its weight behind LP governorship candidate, Chief George Moghalu, ahead of the 2025 election Photo credit- Mekwugwo Solomon

Source: UGC

The group’s coordinator, Comrade Mike Nwakakwa, and secretary, Hon. Joseph Okafor, stated that the decision followed a statewide meeting held on June 12

They said Dr. Moghalu was chosen for his compassion, proven leadership, and long-standing support for persons with disabilities. They pledged to mobilise voters across all local government areas.

“You have always stood by us. Now, we are standing by you,” the group declared.

"We are partners", Moghalu declares

In his response, Dr. Moghalu thanked the group for their solidarity and support, saying,

“You may be physically challenged, but you are not challenged in spirit. We are partners in this journey.”

Moghalu assured them of full inclusion in his campaign structure and promised that some members would take up roles in grassroots mobilisation.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to their welfare, pledging to establish a Special Disability Fund, ensure accessibility in public buildings, and provide skill acquisition opportunities tailored to persons with disabilities.

“This endorsement will not be hidden. I am proud to associate with you, and we will walk this path together,” Moghalu said.

ADP leader pledges support

In a chat with Legit.ng, leader of the group, Comrade Mike Nwakakwa, said that persons with disabilities in Anambra have several reasons for supporting Labour Party's candidate, George Moghalu.

The support, according to him, is grounded in a combination of advocacy, personal experiences, and expectations for inclusivity.

He expressed that the Labour Party's candidate is committed to implementing policies that promote the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

He stressed that Moghalu's campaign program emphasises accessibility and inclusivity in governance, which could lead to better living conditions for his group.

"We appreciate Moghalu’s focus on economic empowerment programs specifically tailored to our needs. His promises to enhance skill acquisition and provide employment opportunities resonate strongly with us," Nwakakwa emphasised.

"Moghalu has articulated plans to improve infrastructure in the state, making it more accessible for persons with disabilities. We see this as a vital step toward ensuring that we can participate fully in community and civic life.

"His approach to engaging with marginalised groups, including persons with disabilities, shows a willingness to listen and act on our concerns. This has instilled a sense of trust and hope among us," he added

Nwakakwa further explained that winning the governorship election in Anambra requires a multifaceted strategy.

According to him, Moghalu must actively engage with local communities, community leaders, and influential personalities, adding that he must make time to organise town hall meetings to listen to the concerns and aspirations of the people.

He further suggested that Moghalu and the Labour Party should establish a visible presence in all wards, with dedicated teams to mobilise support and address local issues.

He stated that Moghalu's campaign should target critical areas like education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security, which he said will interest Anambra voters.

"He should also establish partnerships with influential political figures, parties, or interest groups within the state that align with his vision, and can help broaden his support base," Nwakakwa explained.

This endorsement marks another significant boost to Moghalu’s grassroots appeal as the campaigns for the November 8 governorship election gather momentum.

The Alliance of Disabled People (ADP) in Anambra State has thrown its weight behind LP governorship candidate, Chief George Moghalu, ahead of the 2025 election Photo credit- @MoghaluGeorge

Source: Twitter

Prominent politician resigns from Soludo's cabinet

Legit.ng previously reported that ahead of the November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Charles Soludo on Administration, Chief Jude Emecheta, has resigned his appointment.

Legit.ng gathered that before he was appointed SSA on administration, Emecheta was a frontline aspirant for the Anambra South senatorial by-election. He was also the former managing director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng