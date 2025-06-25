Chief Jude Emecheta, senior special assistant on administration to Governor Charles Soludo, resigns from his appointment

His resignation is perceived as a heavy blow to the ruling APGA, as it comes at the peak of the governorship campaigns in the state

Speculation has it that he resigned to join forces to win Anambra State for President Bola Tinubu

Awka, Anambra state.- As preparations for the November 8, 2025, Anambra state governorship election heat up, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Charles Soludo on Administration, Chief Jude Emecheta, has resigned his appointment.

Legit.ng gathered that before he was appointed SSA on administration, Emecheta was a frontline aspirant for the Anambra South senatorial by-election. He was also the former managing director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Charles Soludo on Administration, Chief Jude Emecheta, has resigned his appointment.

Source: UGC

Speculation followed Emecheta's resignation from Soludo's cabinet, with suggestions that he resigned to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and deliver its governorship candidate in the state, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 24, Emecheta addressed the speculations, saying he decided to have time for his family and personal affairs.

"Just as I have the right to work, I also have the right to resign from my job. Anybody can speculate anything, but for me, I have worked to my satisfaction, and I decided to quit. I want to have time for myself, family and personal businesses.

"It is with pain, but also with immense gratitude, that I thank Governor Soludo for the opportunity to serve in his administration," he explained.

He thanked the governor for graciously honouring him with such an appointment, despite many other qualified persons available.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Charles Soludo on Administration, Chief Jude Emecheta, has resigned his appointment.

Source: UGC

Emecheta's political history

A veteran of Anambra politics, Emecheta’s trajectory stretches back to 1999. He first made his mark in the People’s Democratic Party, where his talent for planning and executing winning campaigns quickly drew notice. Later, in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, he pioneered the support group model where a voluntary organisation pools talents and resources to popularise and leverage public goodwill for candidates seeking the highest political office in the state. Under his leadership, both the Willie Obiano Support Group and the Anambra Demands Soludo Group became formidable campaign machines.

As the pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the ANSAA, Emecheta, a doctorate holder in Human Resources, transformed the fledgling body from a single-room office at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka, into a flourishing organisation with a whole house and an annexe, expanding its reach and revenue base in the process.

Native doctors endorse Soludo's 2nd term bid

Legit.ng previously reported that thousands of native doctors and traditional religion practitioners have endorsed Anambra state governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for a second term.

The group declared their support for the governor during a meeting held in Awka ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng