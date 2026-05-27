Femi Azeez became the latest Nigerian player to score on his Super Eagles debut after netting a brilliant brace against Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup semi-final

The talented winger now joins an exclusive list featuring stars like Ademola Lookman, Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins and Julius Aghahowa

Several Nigerian football legends announced themselves on the international stage by scoring on their very first appearance for the Super Eagles

Femi Azeez enjoyed the perfect start to life with the Super Eagles after scoring twice on his debut to inspire Nigeria to a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup semi-final.

The exciting attacker wasted little time making an impression, firing home from outside the box in the sixth minute after being set up by Terem Moffi before adding a second goal in the second half.

Femi Azeez scored twice on his debut as the Super Eagles defeated the Warriors of Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final of the Unity Cup. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

His dream debut instantly placed him among a special group of Nigerian footballers who scored on their very first appearance for the national team.

Over the years, several stars have introduced themselves to Super Eagles fans in unforgettable fashion by finding the back of the net on debut. Here is a look at 12 Nigerians who achieved the remarkable feat.

Femi Azeez announces himself in style

Azeez could hardly have imagined a better debut for Nigeria.

According to The Standard, Azeez scored twice against Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup, showing composure, movement and clinical finishing throughout the encounter.

Azeez opened the scoring for Nigeria with a superb shot from outside the box in the sixth minute after he was set up by Terem Moffi. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The England-born winger’s first goal came after a sharp attacking move involving Moffi, while his second arrived after a brilliant assist from Philip Otele, as seen on Soar Super Eagles.

The performance immediately sparked excitement among Nigerian fans, with many already tipping him to become an important player for the Super Eagles moving forward.

Lookman, Ighalo and Martins shine on debut

At least 12 Nigerian players have scored on their debut for the Super Eagles across various competitions and friendly matches, an elite club featuring the following notable names.

Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman made an instant impact after switching allegiance to Nigeria.

The Atletico Madrid forward scored during Nigeria’s historic 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in an AFCON qualifier in 2022, marking the beginning of a successful Super Eagles journey.

Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo also enjoyed a memorable debut after calmly converting a penalty shortly after coming on for Nigeria.

The former Manchester United striker later became one of the country’s most reliable goalscorers and won the AFCON Golden Boot in 2019.

Obafemi Martins

Obafemi Martins announced himself with a goal against Ireland in 2004.

Known for his explosive pace and powerful finishing, Martins quickly became one of Nigeria’s most feared forwards during his generation.

Other Nigerians who scored on their debut

Julius Aghahowa

Julius Aghahowa marked his Super Eagles debut with a goal against Morocco at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.

He later became famous for his iconic backflip celebrations.

Femi Opabunmi

Femi Opabunmi scored during a friendly match against Kenya in 2002 and went on to represent Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup later that year.

Stephen Makinwa

Stephen Makinwa found the net on his first appearance against South Africa, immediately catching attention with his sharp attacking instincts.

Ekigho Ehiosun

Ekigho Ehiosun scored against Sierra Leone in 2011 during his debut appearance for the national team.

Brian Idowu

Brian Idowu scored in Nigeria’s thrilling 4-2 friendly victory over Argentina in 2017.

Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis also got on the scoresheet during the famous 10-0 demolition of Sao Tome and Principe.

Umar Sadiq

Umar Sadiq marked his competitive debut with a goal against Mexico, further highlighting his attacking quality.

Akor Adams

Akor Adams wasted no time announcing himself after scoring just 18 minutes into his debut against Lesotho during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

As Femi Azeez joins this elite list, Nigerian fans will hope his explosive start signals the arrival of another exciting attacking star capable of carrying the Super Eagles into a bright future.

Chelle announces Super Eagles squad vs Zimbabwe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelle has confirmed his lineup to face Zimbabwe and there is debut for six players, including Enugu Rangers duo Chibueze Oputa and Obinna Igboke.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo is thrown straight into action for his Super Eagles debut ahead of the highly experienced Francis Uzoho.

Source: Legit.ng