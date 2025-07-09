Babachir Lawal disclosed that some APC governors and top figures are secretly supporting the opposition coalition to unseat President Tinubu in 2027

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has revealed that some governors and influential figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC) are discreetly backing the emerging opposition coalition ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Beyond the Headlines, a current affairs programme aired on TVC News on Tuesday, Lawal stated that several APC stalwarts are dissatisfied with the Tinubu-led government and are working behind the scenes to unseat it.

“Yes, there are APC members working with the coalition. Some might not be bold enough to say it like I have, but they’re there, including governors,” he said.

APC never united, suppresses dissent – Ex-SGF

Lawal, who officially left the APC on June 29, said he had long opposed the party from within, accusing its leadership of fostering a culture of intimidation and intolerance for internal criticism.

“The APC has never been united. It is a party that bullies people into silence. You can’t offer advice without being accused of anti-party activities,” he said.

He also accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of failing to meet expectations, which has driven many of his former allies to seek new political alternatives.

Wike is the model for political cross-carpeting, says Lawal

Drawing comparisons, Lawal cited FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s political manoeuvring as an example of working for one party while belonging to another.

“This is a template the APC developed, and Wike has perfected it. He’s our leader in this style of politics, staying in one party and backing another,” he added.

Tinubu disappointed allies, Nigerians deserve better

According to Lawal, Tinubu’s governance approach has left many disillusioned, including those who helped him rise to power.

“A lot of us feel that Nigerians deserve a better government. If we truly want change, we must replace a non-performing party with one that can govern effectively,” he said.

Governors decamping to APC to protect political careers

Lawal dismissed the recent wave of defections into the APC as mere political survival tactics.

He said many of the defecting governors are only interested in securing their political relevance due to the president’s hold on the party structure.

“These governors are decamping because they know Tinubu has gifted himself an automatic ticket. There will be no primaries, no contest. But they’re moving alone. The people are not following them," he claimed.

Coalition not about Atiku, says Lawal

Responding to claims that the coalition is a vehicle for Atiku Abubakar’s ambitions, Lawal clarified that the movement is broader than any single political figure.

“I’ve attended coalition meetings focused on Peter Obi, Atiku, and Amaechi. Atiku barely speaks in them. The coalition is not about him,” he explained.

He stressed that the idea behind the alliance is collective strength, not individual ambition.

“Before we formed the coalition, we agreed to shelve personal ambitions. Everyone understands that it will take a united front to defeat the incumbent.”

7 coalition leaders reportedly interested in Tinubu’s seat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku and other opposition political figures rally around the ADC in their quest to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

In a bid to present a united front ahead of the 2027 election, key opposition figures unveiled the ADC in Abuja.

ADC's Ralph Nwosu has now disclosed that about seven coalition leaders are interested in Tinubu’s seat.

