The USCIRF report has identified the group linked to widespread deadly attacks and abductions in Nigeria

Armed groups have been estimated at tens of thousands, operating across rural northern and central communities

The report prompted concerns over weak security response, displacement, and ongoing violence affecting farming communities

A new report released in May 2026 by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has raised fresh alarm over violent attacks in Nigeria linked to armed groups identified as Fulani militants.

Rural Nigeria violence examined in fresh US report on insecurity and abductions. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The report, titled “Nonstate Violators of Religious Freedom in Nigeria: Fulani Militants,” documents in detail the worsening security situation in parts of northern and central Nigeria, where rural communities continue to suffer repeated raids, kidnappings, and killings.

It disclosed that armed groups made up of Fulani actors have carried out some of the most deadly attacks in recent years. Many of the victims, according to the report, are farmers in the Middle Belt, with both Christian and Muslim communities affected.

The commission estimated that tens of thousands of armed fighters operate in loose networks across the country. It pointed out that these groups have no central command but often strike in coordinated patterns using motorcycles, firearms, and machetes, mostly in rural areas.

“Violence by Fulani militants caused the highest number of deaths among all religious communities in Nigeria over the last year,” the report stated.

"An estimated 30,000 Fulani militants likely operate across the country, traditionally concentrating in the country’s northwest, then migrating down through the Middle Belt, and becoming increasingly active in the South. Each group consists of anywhere from 10 to 1,000 members. While these militants do not share a centralized leadership, some collaborate on attacks."

The document points to several major attacks, including deadly raids in Benue and Plateau states, where hundreds of people were killed in separate incidents. One of the most striking cases cited involved an attack in Benue in June 2025 that killed more than 200 people, including displaced families sheltering in a church mission.

Report questions security response to attacks

The report also recorded kidnappings as a growing tactic. It detailed that armed groups have abducted pastors, worshippers, and villagers from both churches and mosques, often demanding large ransom payments. Some victims remain missing for months due to ongoing negotiations.

Attacks during religious holidays also appear in the findings. The report furthered that some assaults were carried out during Christmas and Easter periods, which in turn increased fear among worshippers and disrupted religious gatherings.

The commission added that the violence is driven by a mix of factors, including land pressure, poverty, and competition over grazing routes. It also noted that religion plays a role in some cases, though it does not describe it as the only cause.

New US report links armed groups to deadly attacks and kidnappings across rural Nigeria communities. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Government response was also questioned in the report. It brought to light the fact that security forces are often slow to reach attacked communities.

However, the report acknowledges recent government actions. Nigeria, it said, declared armed groups, including Fulani militants, as terrorists in December 2025. It also referenced military operations in 2026 that led to arrests and the rescue of hundreds of kidnapped victims in different states.

"There has been some evidence of increased government efforts, both before and after the October CPC designation, to address Fulani-led violence through prosecutions and community-level engagement. In September, prosecutors filed initial terrorism charges against nine Fulani herders," the report stated.

MACBAN under scrutiny in US report

The document also examined the role of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), which it said defends Fulani herders and denies any link to violence. But it also noted that some critics accuse the organization of failing to stop militant activity.

"In turn, MACBAN has argued that violent Fulani militants represent only a minority of the greater Fulani population but perpetrate the majority of the violence against all religious communities, including Muslims. In 2025, the organization demanded a presidential directive for security agencies to protect herding communities, citing that they, too, face threats from violent militants and criminal gangs."

International pressure is also part of the report. It recalls Nigeria’s placement on the US “Country of Particular Concern” list in 2025, a move that increased diplomatic attention on religious violence in the country.

In its conclusion, the commission said armed attacks continue to disrupt farming communities and religious life across several regions.

It warned that without stronger security and sustained conflict resolution efforts, violence against both Christians and Muslims may continue to destabilize affected areas.

Tinubu faces resignation calls over insecurity

Previously, Legit.ng reported that human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign over worsening insecurity, as US involvement deepens in Nigeria’s counterterrorism operations.

Effiong’s comments followed the killing of a schoolteacher in Oyo State and mass abductions blamed on bandits

Source: Legit.ng