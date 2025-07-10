BREAKING: Senate Removes Natasha as Committee Chair
- The Nigerian Senate on Thursday, July 10, 2025, took another action against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
- The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, replaced the senator representing Kogi Central as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs
- This is the latest development in the Akpabio-Natasha saga after the court ordered the immediate recall of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker
FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been removed as Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced Senator Aniekan Bassey from Akwa Ibom North East as Natasha’s replacement.
Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was earlier removed as Chairman, Local Content in February 2025, and taken to chair the Diaspora and NGOs Committee.
As reported by Vanguard, the Kogi Central senator will resume at the national assembly from suspension without heading any Committee.
Senator Akpabio gave no official reason for replacing Natasha during the plenary on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
It was gathered that the development in the Natasha/Akapbio saga may be linked to the unresolved status of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator's suspension.
Senator Aniekan Bassey replaces Natasha
The chairmanship of the committee, which had been in limbo following Natasha's suspension, will now be taken over by Senator Bassey.
The Akpabio-led Senate has effectively closed the chapter on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s short-lived leadership of two strategic committees.
Senator Bassey was the Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development.
He was also the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly before moving to the senate
Court gives verdict on Senate's suspension of Natasha
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate was ordered to immediately recall suspended Senator Akpoti Uduaghan from her six-month suspension.
Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja held that the six-month suspension was excessive on the part of the Senate.
According to the ruling, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has the right to sanction any member who errs, but the sanction must not be excessive to the extent of denying constituents the right to be represented.
Natasha postpones return to Senate after court judgement
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan postponed her return to the Nigerian Senate as promised
The suspended senator representing Kogi Central had promised to resume legislative duty on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) federal lawmaker broke her promise as the national assembly awaits her apology.
