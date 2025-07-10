The Nigerian Senate on Thursday, July 10, 2025, took another action against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, replaced the senator representing Kogi Central as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs

This is the latest development in the Akpabio-Natasha saga after the court ordered the immediate recall of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker

FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been removed as Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced Senator Aniekan Bassey from Akwa Ibom North East as Natasha’s replacement.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was earlier removed as Chairman, Local Content in February 2025, and taken to chair the Diaspora and NGOs Committee.

As reported by Vanguard, the Kogi Central senator will resume at the national assembly from suspension without heading any Committee.

Senator Akpabio gave no official reason for replacing Natasha during the plenary on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

It was gathered that the development in the Natasha/Akapbio saga may be linked to the unresolved status of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator's suspension.

Senator Aniekan Bassey replaces Natasha

The chairmanship of the committee, which had been in limbo following Natasha's suspension, will now be taken over by Senator Bassey.

The Akpabio-led Senate has effectively closed the chapter on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s short-lived leadership of two strategic committees.

Senator Bassey was the Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development.

He was also the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly before moving to the senate

Court gives verdict on Senate's suspension of Natasha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate was ordered to immediately recall suspended Senator Akpoti Uduaghan from her six-month suspension.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja held that the six-month suspension was excessive on the part of the Senate.

According to the ruling, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has the right to sanction any member who errs, but the sanction must not be excessive to the extent of denying constituents the right to be represented.

