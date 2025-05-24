Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team has confirmed receipt of defamation charges filed by the federal government, involving statements allegedly made against Senate President Akpabio

The case, filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, stems from televised remarks which the government says were harmful to Akpabio’s reputation

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had previously accused Akpabio and Yahaya Bello of assassination plots and harassment, will present her defence in court

Abuja, FCT - Lawyers representing Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, said on Saturday, May 24, they have received formal charges from the federal government in a case involving alleged defamation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Ehiogie West-Idahosa, acknowledged receipt of a three-count charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), relating to comments allegedly made by the senator during a live television appearance.

“At about 2:30pm on Friday, the 23rd of May, 2025, in the premises of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, we received the information filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP containing three counts bordering on allegations that our client, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria made imputations which she had reason to believe will harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement read.

Defence to be presented during trial

The defence team said it accepted the charges on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s behalf via a letter of authority submitted to the court. They pledged to mount a robust defence when proceedings commence.

“The Legal team would adequately prepare all factual and statutory defences available to our client and place same before the Court during trial. We count on the prayers and solidarity of all,” West-Idahosa added.

Charges stem from televised allegations

Legit.ng gathers that the federal government filed the suit on May 16, citing Section 391 of the Penal Code, which prohibits imputations intended to harm a person's reputation. If found guilty, the offence is punishable under Section 392.

Among the government’s witnesses are Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously accused both men of plotting to assassinate her, in addition to allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio. These claims emerged following her suspension from the Senate, reportedly over a seating arrangement dispute.

She later petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, calling for investigations into the alleged misconduct.

Natasha vs Akpabio: Ezekwesili speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, again reacted to the ongoing allegations of sexual advances levelled against the President of the Senate, Akpabio, by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement shared on her verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, May 10, Ezekwesili called for an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to determine the veracity of the allegations raised by the suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Ezekwesili has been outspoken in the demand for an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio.

