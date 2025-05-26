Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has released a fresh post amid a court case at the FCT High Court in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government filed a suit against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator said she remains unbent, unbroken, and unapologetic for standing by her truth

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has insisted that she is standing by her truths.

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Akpoti Uduaghan was faced with another legal battle as the federal government filed a fresh suit against her.

Senator Natasha says she remains unbent, unbroken, and unapologetic about her stand. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti/Godswill Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello are expected to testify in court in suit number CR/297/25 filed before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on May 16, 2025.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said she remains unbent, unbroken, and unapologetic about her stand.

The embattled federal lawmaker declared her love of Nigeria and its people.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator stated this via her Facebook page on Monday, May 26, 2025.

“Some women are lost in the fire, some women are BUILT from it… Michelle K.

“For the love of country 🇳🇬 and people… I remain unbent, unbroken, and unapologetic for standing by my truth.

“Come what may… Nigeria is ours to build.

“Patriotically Nigerian.

“Senator Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan

“Representing the courageous and republican people of Kogi Central. ❤️🇳🇬🙏🏽”

Nigerians react as Natasha releases new post

Saidu Abdulhameed Adeiza

The courageous and republican people of Kogi Central are indeed proud of you most distinguished senator Natasha H Akpoti_Uduaghan 🥰

Matthew Tunde

We understand the organized conspiracy against you bcs some people believe that wit your continued political relevance, they will slide into political Oblivion but God is not unjust like man. He alone will serve you justice at the end of it all.

Maryaamah Onayi-Ozichu Abdulsalam

Unapologetic, unbent and Unbroken, Senator Natasha H Akpoti representing the good people of Kogi central. With much love ❣️🩷

Desire Smile

Good things don't usually comes easy. That's why I'm not surprise with all sorts of challenges she's facing. At the end, she will come out victorious by the special grace of Almighty God 🙏🏽

Mansur Ibrahim

How can an Ebira lady be lost in fire.

Never! They're built for it.

Come back stronger. We love it when you extend that fire to Akpabio and his COs.

Uzor Owualah

Some women are the 🔥. You have set them on 🔥

Akpabio: Natasha’s lawyers react to FG’s suit

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team confirmed receipt of defamation charges filed by the federal government, involving statements allegedly made against Senate President Akpabio.

The case, filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, stems from televised remarks which the government says were harmful to Akpabio’s reputation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had previously accused Akpabio and Yahaya Bello of assassination plots and harassment, will present her defence in court.

Natasha risks 14-year jail term over sexual allegation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer, Amadi Anyakweh Miracle Esq., waded into the sexual harassment allegations leveled against Senator Akpabio.

Suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan laid the accusation against the Senate President.

Amadi explained the consequences of Senator Natasha's failure to provide circumstantial or documentary evidence to back up her claim against Akpabio.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng