FCT, Abuja - Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has failed to resume her legislative duty on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The Kogi Central Senator has promised to return to the Senate on Tuesday following the nullification of her six-month sanction by the FCT high court.

Senator Natasha also failed to comply to court order to tender a public apology in two major dailies and her social media account.

The Senate leadership annouced it would not take any official action on the matter until the review of the Certified True Copy of the court’s pronouncement by Justice Binta Nyako.

It was gathered that security at the National Assembly was beefed up while the Senate braced up for a possible showdown,

Traffic extended to the intersection at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja with incoming vehicles thoroughly searched with the passengers asked to explain their mission.

Authorities, however, insisted that the heavy retinue of operatives had nothing to do with Senator Natasha.

Many speculated that the Senate must have warned the suspended to stay away when it was obvious she would not turn up as promised in viral video.

Meanwhile, the Senate has initiated steps to amend its internal rules to impose stiffer disciplinary measures on erring members.

The move follows the first reading of a bill sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Shehu Kaka.

The bill is titled “Legislative Houses (Powers & Privileges) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 708).”

The legislative effort comes four days after Justice Binta Nyako’s judgment.

