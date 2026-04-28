Breaking: Reps Approve Tinubu’s Request to Borrow $516m
- House of Representatives approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to borrow $516,333,007 for infrastructure development
- Deputy Chairman Abdullahi Rasheed presented the committee report which lawmakers adopted before ratifying the loan request during plenary
- The approved loan was designated to support construction of sections of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway to boost connectivity and economic activities
FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to secure a foreign loan of $516,333,007 for infrastructure development.
Loan approved during plenary
The approval was granted during Tuesday’s plenary session of the green chamber, following consideration of a report presented by Abdullahi Rasheed, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management.
The borrowing request is intended to support the construction of key sections of the proposed Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, a major federal infrastructure project.
Committee report backs request
Presenting the report to lawmakers, Rasheed urged the House to adopt the recommendation of the committee, which reviewed the loan proposal submitted by the executive.
The lawmakers subsequently ratified the request after deliberations, giving the Federal Government the legislative approval required to proceed with the borrowing.
Project aimed at boosting connectivity
The Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway is expected to enhance connectivity across several states and improve economic activities along the corridor once completed.
Further details on the disbursement structure and timeline for the project are expected to be provided by relevant authorities.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944