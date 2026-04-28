House of Representatives approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to borrow $516,333,007 for infrastructure development

Deputy Chairman Abdullahi Rasheed presented the committee report which lawmakers adopted before ratifying the loan request during plenary

The approved loan was designated to support construction of sections of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway to boost connectivity and economic activities

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to secure a foreign loan of $516,333,007 for infrastructure development.

Loan approved during plenary

Reps Approve Tinubu’s Request to Borrow $516m

Source: Twitter

The approval was granted during Tuesday’s plenary session of the green chamber, following consideration of a report presented by Abdullahi Rasheed, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management.

The borrowing request is intended to support the construction of key sections of the proposed Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, a major federal infrastructure project.

Committee report backs request

Presenting the report to lawmakers, Rasheed urged the House to adopt the recommendation of the committee, which reviewed the loan proposal submitted by the executive.

The lawmakers subsequently ratified the request after deliberations, giving the Federal Government the legislative approval required to proceed with the borrowing.

Project aimed at boosting connectivity

The Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway is expected to enhance connectivity across several states and improve economic activities along the corridor once completed.

Further details on the disbursement structure and timeline for the project are expected to be provided by relevant authorities.

Source: Legit.ng